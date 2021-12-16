ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Things You Didn’t Know About O’Shea Jackson Jr.

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen O’Shea Jackson Jr. made his professional acting debut in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton, he had some pretty big shoes to fill. Not only was the movie a major project, but he was also playing his legendary father, O’Shea Jackson Sr. AKA Ice Cube. While some people may have...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
hotnewhiphop.com

Virgil Abloh’s Funeral Attended By Ye, Drake, Tyler, The Creator & Many More

News of Virgil Abloh’s shocking and untimely death has hit the world hard, and in the days following, many of his closest friends and former colleagues have been busy celebrating the eventful life of the creative genius. On Monday, the Off-White founder’s funeral was held at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and attended by names like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Straight Outta Compton#Twitter#Paper Mag
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why Ryan Phillippe Has Been Focused On TV Roles In Recent Years

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Ryan Phillippe was one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood. His good looks combined with his natural acting chops opened lots of doors for him. Many expected to see him lighting up the big screen for many years to come, but that isn’t quite what happened. Those who have been following his career over the years will probably notice that Ryan isn’t as big in the movie world as he once was. Instead, he has chosen to focus a lot of his energy on small-screen roles. While it’s somewhat uncommon for film actors to switch to the TV world, Ryan actually has a pretty solid reason for this change. Keep reading to find out why Ryan Phillippe has been more focused on TV roles over the last few years.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Big Door Prize’: Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra & Sammy Fourlas Join Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Damon Gupton (Super Pumped), Arrow alum Josh Segarra and newcomer Sammy Fourlas are set to star alongside Chris O’Dowd in Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel. The series hails from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Dennis will play Cass. She has been with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rapper Big Sean Talks Acting Debut in Lena Waithe's Twenties, Making Use of His Time Amid Recent Deaths

Following in the footsteps of multihyphenates like Will Smith and 50 Cent, rapper Big Sean is jumping into the acting game with laser focus. He currently appears in Season 2 of the Lena Waithe comedy Twenties, which airs its season finale this Wednesday at 10/9c on BET. Sean plays Tristan, an anti-social media guy who changes his tune after realizing there’s value in being connected online. Although the rapper has appeared in various TV and film projects before (including the 2019 animated film Trouble), the role marks his first time playing a live-action fictional character. “It’s a different experience, for sure,” Big Sean...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

The Best Acting Advice From The World’s Greatest Actors

Acting is not a walk in the park. While most of us only get to see the glamorous side of the job; movie premieres, fashion, and awards, behind-the-scenes, it takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get a breakout role. In most cases, finding a footing in the business is often as difficult as sustaining the craft. There’s a lot to be learned from people who have weathered the ups and downs of an acting life successfully and have become icons in the industry. Here are a couple of great pieces of advice from some of the world’s greatest actors:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Spike Lee and Reinaldo Marcus Green on the Importance of Showcasing Black Families on Screen

Just a few years ago, in 2015, Reinaldo Marcus Green was a grad student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, angling for extra time with his professor — Spike Lee. Flash-forward six years: Marcus Green has directed one of the best-reviewed dramas of 2021 — “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). And Lee is more than happy to set aside some time to talk with his star pupil over Zoom. “I want to have the kind of staying power that Spike has,” Green says to Lee,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Fanboys Over Meeting Paul McCartney: "One Of My Heroes"

It has been an exciting couple of weeks for Dr. Dre and his fans, who have had the rare chance to hear new music from the legendary producer as part of Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, in which he appears as a character. In addition to the six new tracks that appear in the game's online mode, Dr. Dre also revealed that he has completed work on a new album with Marsha Ambrosius, titled Casablanco. He called the album "some of [his] best work."
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Sandra Bullock Is A Murderer And Ex- Con In NetFlix’s The Unforgiveable

In life, some things are just unforgivable. Killing someone in cold blood is one of those things. In Netflix’s Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock is a cop killer at least that’s how everyone sees her even after spending twenty years in prison paying for it. That’s right, I said the words “killer” and “prison”. When you think of Bullock’s iconic roles in films like Miss Congeniality where she played an agent turned beauty pageant queen, and Blindside where Bullock adopts a traumatized boy it might be hard for some to imagine America’s sweetheart in such a gritty role. But Bullock does a great job in her role as Ruth Slater, a felon, re-entering society after spending two decades behind bars for killing a police officer. Forced to live in a slummy halfway house and work a dead-end warehouse job Ruth quickly realizes that starting over will be the hardest thing she’s ever done. Ruth’s newfound freedom comes with a new set of barriers that’s almost like being back behind prison walls. Ruth’s struggles finding suitable work, finding love, and more importantly reconnecting with her little sister that she lost to the system when she went in, shed light on the discrimination and the lack of job opportunities the formerly incarcerated are subjected to. With a star-studded cast that features the likes of Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal, Unforgivable has all the makings to be another great film under Bullock’s belt. While Sandra Bullock’s performance is nothing less than stellar, The Unforgivable falls short.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield, Jared Leto and More Actors on Their Transformative Performances

Every year, audiences are treated to a barrage of performances in which the actors have gone all-in on every transformative level, and in many instances, have stretched themselves beyond previous expectations. Over the past 12 months, a strong mix of talent has displayed stunning range; crossing various genres, and providing film lovers with the chance to see their favorite stars going against type. Of course, it takes confident casting directors and strong-willed filmmakers with a unique sense of vision to deliver the perfect choice of performer in each role, which can help to separate their film in a crowded field....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy