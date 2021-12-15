ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NM Political Report's Andy Lyman on Cannabis and Redistricting

ksfr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another busy week in the...

www.ksfr.org

610KONA

Political Watchdog Group Sues Washington State Redistricting Commission

(Thurston County, WA) — Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission is facing a lawsuit accusing it of violating the state’s Open Public Meeting Act. The group Washington Coalition for Open Government filed the lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court. It claims the commission broke public meeting laws by holding hours-long secret negotiations before taking a down-to-the-wire vote on new maps that were not publicly displayed or debated. Though the commission did submit a plan, it missed the deadline of 11:59pm on November 15th. That sent the task on to the Washington Supreme Court. Commission members claimed the delay was due to the late release of the 2020 Census data, a shorter submission deadline, and other technical challenges. The Court then reviewed the work and accepted it –despite technically being late.
WASHINGTON STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Legislature Launches Redistricting Session

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 3,794 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of Dec. 4-6, bringing the total number of cases to 324,311; DOH has designated 273,577 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 1,326 new cases, followed by Doña Ana County with 602 and Valencia County with 222. Santa Fe County had 177.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
kjzz.org

Dems accused Redistricting Commission chair of political bias

Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission, known as the IRC, has drawn criticism from Democratic members of the state House and Senate, with accusations that IRC Chair Erika Neuberg, intended to be the commission’s independent deciding vote, is acting with political interest. Arizona Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and House Democratic Leader...
POLITICS
State
New Mexico State
ABQJournal

Native leaders cry foul over NM redistricting map

SANTA FE – Legislators on Sunday advanced a new redistricting map for the state Senate over the objection of Native American leaders – who abruptly walked out of a Roundhouse committee room as the vote was announced. The movement came after members of the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Shore News Network

Cook Political Report Shifts Eight Governor’s Races Toward GOP

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday shifted eight high-stakes gubernatorial races toward Republicans as Democrats continue to face political headwinds. Ratings in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, three pivotal battleground states, shifted from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.” Each has a first-term Democratic incumbent — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Tony Evers and Steve Sisolak, respectively — fighting to win reelection in a state that President Joe Biden won by fewer than four points in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Nm Political Report#Ksfr Fm
sourcenm.com

Redistricting map for NM House supported by tribal leaders

New Mexico is inching closer to a consensus around a redistricting map that will draw lines for the 70 state House legislative voting districts. House Bill 8 was presented to the Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee Tuesday with resounding support from all tribal leaders in New Mexico, a significant gesture echoed in their statements to the committee.
POLITICS
ksfr.org

NM Senate Redistricting Map Vote Possible Today

A new redistricting map for the New Mexico State Senate is closer to becoming a reality but it’ll have to wait until at least this afternoon for passage. A new redistricting map for the New Mexico State Senate is closer to becoming a reality but it’ll have to wait until at least this afternoon for passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
KQED

How Much Will Redistricting Shift Political Power in California?

Redistricting won’t change that California is a blue state. But it could decide just how blue it is. For the second time, the once-in-a-decade process of drawing the state’s new congressional and legislative districts is in the hands of an independent commission, officially without concern about the impact on the partisan balance of power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Biden Admin Sues Texas Over Redistricting Maps that Aim to Cement White ‘Anglo’ Minority’s Political Power for a Decade at the Expense of Black, Asian, and Latino Voters

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued Texas and its Secretary of State John Scott (R) over newly proposed redistricting maps because of the way Black, Asian and Latino votes are diluted in order to facilitate white, minority rule over the Lone Star State. Those delineated safeguards for white,...
ELECTIONS
kjzz.org

Arizona Supreme Court picking up Corporation Commission dark money case

The state Supreme Court decided to take a case to decide if a Arizona Corporation Commissioner can investigate companies' records related to elections. The issue is whether the majority of the commission can block a member from investigating a company’s records to see if it is funneling “dark money” to campaign regulators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kunc.org

Ex-GOP strategist offers Western governors a lesson in rhetoric

Western governors listened to keynote addresses from Biden administration officials, a former Republican strategist and an advocate for flying cars during a two-day conference in California last week. The leaders hailed from 22 states and territories including Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also joined...
POLITICS
deseret.com

How redistricting will shape politics in the West for the next decade

States across the West are finalizing their new election district maps for the next decade based on 2020 U.S. census data, and their decisions will have far-reaching consequences. In California, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes announced he won’t seek reelection after redistricting put him in a much more competitive district, exchanging...
U.S. POLITICS
ABQJournal

NM reports 25 deaths and uncertain weeks ahead

New Mexico saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday compared to recent days, and health officials said the Thanksgiving holiday and the arrival of a concerning new variant have made virus projections for the upcoming weeks impossible. New Mexico on Wednesday reported 1,357 new cases and 25...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

