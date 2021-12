A Florida State University researcher has been named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors for his innovative work with carbon nanotubes and other composite materials. The NAI announced Richard Liang, director of the High-Performance Materials Institute, would be a part of the 2021 class, which will be inducted in June 2022. Liang holds 36 patents for his work with carbon nanotubes, new methodologies for creating useful nanotube films and composite materials, high-strength nanocomposites and energy devices. He regularly solves real-world problems with these technologies, such as studying ultra high-strength composites for NASA applications and high thermal conductive structural composites for electronics and aerospace applications.

