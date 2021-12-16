Visit Mirror Lake By Dog Sled On This Unique Tour In New York

You may feel like you’ve done everything in New York. You may have seen our magnificent mountains, our lovely lakes, our curious caves. But have you ever been dog sledding in New York? You can do just that in the winter on Lake Placid’s gorgeous Mirror Lake. The lake is completely frozen in the winter, so it’s extremely safe. A quick tour with Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours’ experienced team of sled dogs will have you frolicking over the ice. You’ll feel like an Iditarod champion as you loop around the lake’s perimeter! The trip is short, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is unique in New York.