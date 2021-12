We are now in the season of giving. I say that because giving should be who we are, and giving should be what we do. As children of the most-high God we are called to imitate our heavenly Father the giver of all good things (James 1:17). We are reminded in this Christmas season of God’s love toward us in that he gave; he didn’t give us leftovers; he didn’t give us second best; truly God is the greatest giver in that He gave heaven’s best!

