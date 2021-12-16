ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

By Yasin AKGUL
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AV92q_0dOFdU9S00
RSF said it had also never seen so many female journalists detained, with the overall number of 60 representing a third more than 2020 /AFP

There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting more than 25 years ago, the NGO announced Thursday.

By contrast, the number killed this year -- 46 -- was the lowest since it began issuing annual tallies, due to the relative stabilisation of conflicts in the Middle East.

"The number of journalists detained in connection with their work has never been this high since RSF began publishing its annual round-up in 1995," the NGO, which battles for freedom of the press, said in a statement.

The number has risen by some 20 percent over the past year thanks largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong.

RSF said it had also never seen so many female journalists detained, with the overall number of 60 representing a third more than 2020.

China once again has the highest number of imprisoned journalists at 127, said RSF, which has routinely lambasted Beijing over what it describes as an "unprecedented crackdown" on press freedoms.

In Hong Kong, there has also been an uptick in arrests as Beijing's national security law has taken hold. "In this special administrative region, which used to be a regional model of respect for press freedom, and which had no imprisoned journalists, the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 has been used as a pretext for arresting and detaining at least 10 journalists as of 1 December," RSF said.

- 'People's tribunal' -

Myanmar was second with 53, followed by Vietnam (43), Belarus (32) and Saudi Arabia (31).

The falling number of deaths since a peak in 2016 reflects changing dynamics in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, where a reduction in conflict means fewer journalists have been drawn to the region.

Most of the 46 killings were assassinations: "65 percent were deliberately targeted and eliminated," the report said.

The most dangerous countries were once again Mexico and Afghanistan, with seven and six journalist deaths respectively, followed by Yemen and India with four apiece.

RSF also counted 65 journalists and colleagues held as hostages around the world.

All are in the Middle East -- Syria (44), Iraq (11) and Yemen (9) -- apart from French journalist Olivier Dubois, held in Mali since April.

A "people's tribunal" to achieve justice for murdered journalists opened in The Hague last month to defend media freedoms in an age of increasing authoritarianism and populism.

Set up by a coalition of press freedom organisations, the hearings lasting six months will focus on the unsolved cases of three journalists murdered in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it has no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aims to raise awareness, pressure governments and gather evidence through what it calls its form of "grassroots justice".

The tribunal was organised by Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and Reporters Without Borders.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US, West blast Taliban over reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

The United States on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the "summary killings" of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," read a statement by the United States, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the State Department.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

PARIS — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday in France, according to a French judicial official. The official said the suspect was being held on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Journalist Remains Imprisoned after Judge Fails to Attend Court

12/08/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – The ruling to set bail for imprisoned Christian Journalist Luka Binniyat was canceled on Monday, December 6th, when the Judge didn’t arrive to court. “The Judge went on leave December 1st, he will not be on seat,” a court employee told the...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Rsf#Freedom Of The Press#Ngo
AFP

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

The UN has said there are "credible allegations" of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, with most blamed on the country's new rulers. UN deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said she was deeply alarmed by continuing reports of such killings, despite a general amnesty announced by the Taliban after their August 15 takeover. "Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government," she told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday. "At least 72 of these killings," she said, were "attributed to the Taliban".
WORLD
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

Freelance journalist accredited to AP detained in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A freelance video journalist accredited to The Associated Press in Ethiopia has been detained by police in the capital, Addis Ababa, the news organization said Wednesday. Amir Aman Kiyaro was detained under the country’s new war-related state of emergency powers on Nov. 28 after returning...
AFRICA
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban not serious on promises made during Doha deal, its inaction against terror groups revealed: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): The Taliban that has grabbed power in Afghanistan for more than 100 days have proven to be ineffective against terror activities in their country as some blasts by ISIS have caused heavy casualties, sending a clear message to the world that the Taliban are not serious towards the pledges they had made in Doha, a media report said.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Western coalition in Syria shoots down menacing drone

A drone that threatened a base with US and partner forces in southern Syria was shot down by a British fighter jet with the Western anti-Islamic State coalition, the Pentagon said Thursday. The US Central Command said that two "unmanned aerial systems"  had flown toward the Al-Tanf desert garrison near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan late Tuesday. "As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the Al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down," said Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command. The second drone was not attacked and "likely left the area," Urban said in a statement.
MILITARY
AFP

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

Cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria remains vital, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report Tuesday, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest without approval from Damascus is up for renewal. The United States and several European nations believe the UN authorization for the crossing between Syria and Turkey should renew automatically for an additional six months, without the need for a new vote. 
UNITED NATIONS
US News and World Report

Journalist Shot Dead in 'Cowardly' Killing in Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - A Filipino journalist who formerly worked with Reuters has been killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities said on Thursday, one of more than a dozen journalists killed in the country in the past five years. Jesus "Jess" Malabanan, 58, who worked with the Manila Standard, among other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

New deadline set for Iran reparations for downed Ukraine flight

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday set a new deadline for Iran to negotiate reparations for families of victims of a downed Ukrainian flight, warning that their "patience is wearing thin." The Islamic republic shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after take-off from its capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Three days later, Tehran admitted that its forces had mistakenly targeted the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 plane. The Canada-led International Coordination and Response Group had repeatedly asked Iran to meet in November to negotiate redress, but got no reply.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy