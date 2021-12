NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella has shared some exciting news about the Shin Megami Tensei V‘s performance during its first month in the United States. According to NPD’s data, Shin Megami Tensei V achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any game in the series’ history, excluding spin-off titles such as those from the Persona series. The game was also the 16th best-selling game for November 2021, and the 6th best-selling game for the month on Nintendo consoles. As always however, NPD group’s data does not include digital sales, which means the actual sales figures are likely much more significant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO