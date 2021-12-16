ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cannoli crisis averted! Philadelphia Christmas tradition saved at Termini Bros

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3qay_0dOFbPx500

Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, while Santa is still out delivering toys, thousands of people line up for a Christmas tradition in South Philadelphia: pastries at Termini Bros.

But this year, their 100th Christmas, the storied bakery almost lost its cannolis.

You see, their 80-year-old machine, straight from Italy, broke right after Thanksgiving. It's critical in making the shells.

A replacement part would take months to get.

Christmas was almost lost until businesses from near and far stepped in to help.

In the end, Port Richmond Tool & Die, located right here on East Tioga Street in Philadelphia, got it back up and running again.

Cannoli angels answered the call.

"It's a family tradition in Philadelphia, and I don't know what I would have told people in line on Christmas Eve if we didn't have cannolis," Vincent Termini Jr. said.

"It's tradition. It's custom. It's nostalgia," he added. "People really rallied around the whole story. We just posted it not knowing that people from all over the country would reach out to us saying, 'That's what Philly is about. That's what the city is about."

At 6:30 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, Vincent Termini Sr., now 83 years old, will open the doors, and yes, cannolis will be inside.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Tioga, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#South Philadelphia#Cannoli#Food Drink#Termini Bros#Port Richmond Tool Die
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy