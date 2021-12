WESTWOOD, MA (CBS) – The price of just about everything has gone up, and come January 1, grocers say eggs could be hard to come by. “There’s not going to be a supply unless lawmakers act,” said Lambert’s Market owner Nino Lambert. Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to reach an agreement on how much space is required to house farm animals like chickens and pigs that produce breakfast staples. A delay, Governor Charlie Baker tweeted, could drive up the price of eggs for consumers. Everyone is already paying too much at the grocery store and not addressing this egg supply issue will further drive up...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO