Principal Commercial Advisor

About Eastern AHSN:

Our purpose at Eastern AHSN is to turn great ideas into positive health impact. We were established by the NHS to convene all partners in the health sector, to develop and deliver innovative solutions in health and care. Our focus is the East of England, but we are part of a national network which enables us to deliver at scale.

Role Purpose:

Eastern AHSN is commissioned by the Office for Life Sciences (OLS) and NHS England to deliver a programme of support to accelerate the creation and adoption of health innovations for the purpose of delivering improved outcomes for the population and generating economic growth, regionally and nationally.

The role works within a team comprising a Commercial Director and Commercial Advisors focused on providing direct support to innovators and companies to both develop healthcare innovations and support their translation into practice within the East of England. The postholder will be expected to support SMEs and companies on their journey to spread and adoption readiness. This involves providing support, advice and guidance on market access, commercialisation, IP and alike to support growth and scale-up. As part of this programme we help leverage funding and as the companies we support grow stimulate new associated jobs for our region. The second element of the role is focused on adoption of innovation into the healthcare setting and by working closely with Eastern AHSN’s NHS-facing teams, the postholder will play a crucial role in the identification, assessment and introduction of new innovations that meet established NHS needs.

The post holder will need to demonstrate the following skills:

Senior credibility and experience within the life sciences and/or medtech business sectors with proven business development experience

An understanding of the breadth, competitive landscape and future trends of innovations relevant to the health and social care sector;

A flexible, advisory mindset with the ability to engage with different stakeholder groups from public and private sectors – with the ability to flow between business, finance and public sector environments and provide support to staff in cross sector programmes

Working knowledge of the NHS and health and social care system;

Programme management expertise in order to design, implement and oversee delivery of the wide range of activities across our business development portfolio;

Ability to draw insights from a breadth of quantitative and qualitative data sources and to guide people to appropriate actions based on data insights;

Confidence and credibility to engage with external partners and stakeholders – engaging them in the work of the Eastern AHSN.

Track record in leveraging funding and/or generating return on investment across applicable projects

Key responsibilities:

Identifying, shaping and driving opportunities for delivering an effective transformational support service to the Eastern health and care system and generate inward investment for Eastern AHSN and the East of England.

Support the Commercial Director and their team to ensure business leads/opportunities provide maximum impact to the Eastern region and are managed effectively on their successful delivery through

As a Principal Advisor, the post holder will:

Build and nurture relationships with the innovator ecosystem and NHS stakeholders to support the identification of potential strategic partnerships between companies, NHS and Eastern AHSN. This will be based on identified needs analysis, successful brokering and delivery of projects, including representing Eastern AHSN at regional stakeholder meetings

Design, plan and implement additional programmes of activity to address desired business support outcomes (jobs created, investment leveraged and exports) within the region;

Support the development of Eastern AHSN’s commercial activities, in order to diversify organisational income. Programmes expected to include consultancy offerings to industry that complement our core activity.

Matrix management approach to support the team to ensure projects are managed effectively. The postholder will be responsible for leading and being accountable for their successful delivery from start through to completion.

Own and provide project leadership on multiple projects and working as part of a pool of advisors responsible for delivering an effective transformational support service to the Eastern region

Ensure projects are delivered in line with agreed milestones, with budgetary responsibility for specific commercial programmes.

Participate in relevant local working groups and project meetings, to provide information, record discussions and capture key actions

Completion of regular reporting to monitor programme progress, ensuring that risks and issues are proactively identified and reported, and proposals are developed for resolution, mitigation and escalation of those risks. Produce regular project reports and updates for national, regional and local governance mechanisms

Work with the Eastern AHSN Programme Management Office to ensure effective and timely financial and performance reporting to SMT, Board and commissioners

Ensure the work undertaken aligns to relevant national guidance and best practice, including NICE clinical guidance

Responsibility for ensuring compliance with relevant procurement processes, contract management and oversight is in place for all commissioned activity;

Line manage senior advisors and/or advisors as required

Represent Eastern AHSN at an AHSN network level in relevant forums/groups as agreed with the Commercial Director.

Key relationships and working with others

Work in partnership across the organisation to ensure successful delivery of agreed activities and projects to deliver successful outcomes

Facilitate effective liaison with people at all levels, including SMEs, large corporates, investors, NHS England and partner organisations and stakeholders

Maintain constructive relationships with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders

Participate in relevant internal and external working groups/projects, services and initiatives as appropriate for the role

Present information and issues to a wide range of internal stakeholders

Corporate duties

Support the organisation in creating an environment that values risk management and promotes the highest standards of health and safety for Eastern AHSN’s employees, supported by policies and procedures as appropriate

Comply with current data protection laws and company data protection policy and procedures

Support the organisation in developing a collaborative working environment and a culture of innovation and positive leadership, participating in the appraisal process, as required

Promote Equal Opportunities and affirm that staff, colleagues, patients and others who encounter Eastern AHSN are afforded equality of treatment and opportunities.

Observe Eastern AHSN’s Equality and Diversity policy in every aspect of your work, avoiding any behaviour which discriminates against colleagues, potential employees, patients or clients on any grounds

Work with others appropriately to achieve organisational goals

Comply with the Eastern AHSN values and behaviours

Review of this job description

This job description is intended as an outline of the general areas of activity and will be amended in the light of the changing needs of the organisation.

Version Control: Version 0.5

Revised date: 15/11/2021

Person Specification:

Essential

Desirable

Qualifications and training:

Educated to degree level, or with equivalent professional experience.

10+ years relevant industry experience

Evidence of business support or business development activities, preferably in the life sciences and/or other relevant technology sector

Proven experience of delivering multisite or regional level change projects

Demonstrated experience in stakeholder engagement, a good personal network in the innovation landscape would be advantageous

A recognised project management qualification

Knowledge and understanding

Good knowledge of project management methodologies

Proven track record in life sciences and/or medtech business sectors with proven business development experience

Experience of preparing business cases, strategies and other project/ programme management documents

Demonstrable ability to manage a portfolio of programmes/ projects to time and budget

Good working knowledge of risk management best practice.

Awareness of strategic challenges facing the NHS (with a working knowledge of Eastern region preferred).

Good knowledge of information governance, security, GDPR legislation and guidance

Experience of termsheet and contract development (deal sheet to evidence income generation activities, as applicable)

Skills

Ability to work, build and maintain robust relationships with senior stakeholders within the NHS and corporate environments

Strong data and analytical skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to adapt and appeal to various audiences

Strong IT skills, including the use of spreadsheet and project packages to analyse and manipulate large amounts of data and produce user-friendly reports for a range of audiences

Ability to lead comprehensive due diligence reporting in advance of project initiation, in development of rigorous project milestones and throughout project delivery

Strong organisational skills with the ability to multitask and work to strict deadlines

Senior programme management experience in large and complex organisations

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent interpersonal skills, working across functions with internal and external stakeholders to create win:win outcomes

Previous experience within a CRM environment

Disposition/ Aptitude

Evidence of the ability to work with teams in developing solutions

Able to travel within region

Ability to develop good relationships with senior colleagues within and outside of the organisation

Demonstrable interest in healthcare innovation and improvement

Ability to maintain credibility of self and the team

Ability to work flexibly (hours of work and duties) both autonomously and within a small team