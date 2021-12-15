ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA ‘prepared to move forward’ with F-35A sale to UAE

Cover picture for the articleAfter delays and reports that the deal might fall apart, the USA is prepared to move forward with the proposed sale of 50 Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “With regard to the UAE and the F-35s and the [General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B]...

