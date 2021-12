It was an honor to welcome U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to New Rochelle this morning, as she announced a $350,000 grant for Iona College to support entrepreneurship among veterans and military spouses. Iona will work with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families to provide small business technical assistance, loan preparation, access to capital, and networking support. I am grateful to the SBA and to President Seamus Carey and Iona’s leadership for this excellent initiative.

