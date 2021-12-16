ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger Of GSKY, GCP, MPHX, VGII, FLOW, JUPW

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • GreenSky, Inc. ( GSKY ) relating to the sale of the Company to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman"). Under the terms of the agreement, Company shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GSKY Class A common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/greensky-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc. ( GCP ),relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain. Under the terms of the agreement, GCP shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/gcp-applied-technologies-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • MPB BHC, Inc. ( MPHX ),relating to its merger with Alerus Financial Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, MPHX shareholders are expected to receive 0.74 shares of Alerus per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mpb-bhc-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II ( VGII ),relating to its merger with Grove Collaborative, with grove emerging as a publicly traded company. Under the terms of the agreement, VGII shareholders are expected to own only 21% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/virgin-group-acquisition-corp-ii . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • SPX FLOW, Inc. ( FLOW ),relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. Under the terms of the agreement, FLOW shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/spx-flow-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. ( JUPW ),relating to its merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Frontier Shareholders will receive shares of JUPW convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into JUPW common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/jupiter-wellness-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-alert-the-ma-class-action-firm-is-investigating-the-merger-of-gsky-gcp-mphx-vgii-flow-jupw-301446046.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Comments / 0

