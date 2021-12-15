ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SETI Artist-in-Residence Program Performance

Cover picture for the articlePerformers: Jordan Holmes (a.k.a. Dxtr Spits), Felipe Perez Santiago, Alfred Darlington (a.k.a. Daedalus) Part of...

99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Australian Zoo Adopts a 'Megaspider' So Big Its Fangs Can Pierce Human Fingernails

In spite of what most Australians would have you believe, the land Down Under isn't a hot-bed of venomous arachnids. But every now and then, a spider emerges that gives even the most stoic of us a dose of arachnophobia. Take this stunning example of a female funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) for example, recently handed in to the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales. With a leg-span doubling that of many other members of its species, and fangs long and powerful enough to punch through a fingernail, it's the largest of its kind the park experts have seen.  So what else do...
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Chinese Rover Spots Weird, Large ‘Cube’ on the Moon

A lunar rover has spotted a strange cube-shaped object and will alter its official course to check it out, needing 2-3 months to arrive. Official observations suggest it could be rock thrust upward from the impact of an asteroid that clearly landed next to it, or a technological relic from previous human exploration, or hopefully, perhaps something that can’t be explained.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft “Hears” Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede – Listen to the Dramatic Flyby of the Icy Orb

An audio track collected during Jupiter mission’s Ganymede flyby offers a dramatic ride-along. It is one of the highlights mission scientists shared in a briefing at American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting. Sounds from a Ganymede flyby, magnetic fields, and remarkable comparisons between Jupiter and Earth’s oceans and atmospheres were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
WILDLIFE

