Equity Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger Of SV, ESBK, ABTX, IHC, FTSI, VSAT

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. ( SV )relating to its proposed merger with NuScale Power, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, SV will acquire NuScale through a reverse merger, with NuScale emerging as a publicly traded company. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/spring-valley-acquisition-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Elmira Savings Bank ( ESBK ) relating to its proposed acquisition by Community Bank Systems, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ESBK shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/elmira-savings-bank . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ( ABTX) relating to its proposed acquisition by CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ABTX shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/allegiance-bancshares-inc-0 . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Independence Holding Co.( IHC )relating to its proposed acquisition by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IHC shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/independence-holding-co . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • FTS International, Inc. ( FTSI ) relating to its proposed acquisition by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FTSI shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fts-international-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT ) relating to its proposed merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the agreement, Inmarsat shareholders will collectively receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/viasat-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

