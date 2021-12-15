ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planetary Protection: A Student Perspective

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanelists: Clara Ma, Zach John, Mia Kuchner, Owen Chbani. Part of the Earth at the Crossroads conference held on Nov. 18, 2021. Tantalizing new discoveries suggest that we are probably not alone in the universe. And yet, as Enrico Fermi first put in 1950: where...

