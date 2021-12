College football fans have had to go into bowl games worrying about their draft eligible players not being available for those games and in some instances it's had a noticeable impact on the product on the field. For example, Florida was missing multiple receivers including John Mackey Award winning tight end Kyle Pitts in last year's Sugar Bowl and promptly got eviscerated by Oklahoma. North Carolina was missing its leading tackler and three players who had accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing or receiving apiece in the 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl and gave a good account anyway before succumbing to a Texas A&M team that managed to play all of its draft eligible starters in the contest.

