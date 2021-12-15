How high did Dunlap junior tennis player Andrew Choy rank in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending May 22?

Even the No. 1 player in the world can be awed. Nelly Korda may be the best player in women’s golf, but late Saturday afternoon she was just a fan. “Hi, Tiger,” Korda said as Woods wrapped up his opening round in the PNC Championship. “I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
As was expected, the 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not travel to Melbourne in January, skipping the Australian Open for the sixth time. The seven-time Australian Open champion is still dealing with an injury that forced her to miss the second part of 2021, needing more time to recover and get back at 100% in her quest for the elusive 24th Major title.
NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL and its players association has temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team. The moves were done in hopes of salvaging the season amid COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. The league and union made the...
DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
“Too much too soon” is a scenario that plays out in many life arenas, and it certainly does for the teenage protagonist swept into the professional sports world of “Tigers.” . It’s a compelling tale, well cast and directed with vivid intensity by Ronnie Sandahl. Still, the somewhat frustratingly limited insight we get into our hero’s addled head may affect export prospects for a film that is more about psychology than athletics. At age 16 in 2003, Bengtsson (played here by Erik Enge) was considered such a football prodigy that he got sold by a Swedish club to Serie A behemoth...
