View Thousands Of Alaska Tundra Swans In North Carolina At This Magical Place In The Winter

The return of winter in the Tar Heel State always coincides with a phenomenal, positively magical sight at the largest natural lake in the state. And what a sight to behold! Imagine thousands of Alaska tundra swans in North Carolina, all in the same place for the winter: Lake Mattamuskeet.

At 18 miles long and seven miles wide, Lake Mattamuskeet outranks all other natural bodies of water when it comes to size. It's also one of the most beautiful lakes in the state.

It's filled with thousands and thousands of Alaska tundra swans!

While tunda swans breeding along much of the Alaska coast tend to winter down the west coast of the U.S., tundra swans that breed along the northwestern coast of Alaska and Canada follow wintering flight patterns that lead them to overwintering spots along the east coast of the United States, usually from Maryland to South Carolina.

In North Carolina, you're almost guaranteed to see them beginning in late November, as they hunker down here and spend their winter months in the warmer atmosphere found in Lake Mattamuskeet.

Typically, the Alaska Tundra Swan is entirely white in plumage and has a black bill (with a yellow spot) and black feet.

When all packed together in a group, the swans can be called a herd, or a bevy, or even a wedge (when in flight); however, on the ground, they're called a bank.

Why North Carolina? And, more specifically, why Lake Mattamuskeet?

If you want to get a eyeful of Alaska Tundra Swans, then now is the time to go. They began arriving in late November and will be around for the next few months.

It's a big lake, but easy access is found within the Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge.

What a wonderful day trip! Stay for sunset, if you can.

Additionally, the Cobs (males) are a bit larger than the Pens (females). Otherwise they're nearly indistinguishable. While their diet includes many of the leftovers in nearby fields after a big harvest (such as leftover grains, potatoes, or other remnants of crop vegetation), they also forage for food growing on the bottom of the lake. And the fact that Lake Mattamuskeet is, on average, only two or three feet deep, makes it easy pickings.

Of note, if you’re already familiar with the annual Tundra Swan watching at Lake Mattamuskeet, the annual Swan Days Festival was cancelled again this year (thanks, COVID, for spoiling this fun day once again). We hope it returns next year, bigger and better than ever. But you can still go see the Alaska tundra swans in North Carolina all on your own.

