ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

View Thousands Of Alaska Tundra Swans In North Carolina At This Magical Place In The Winter

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
 2 days ago

The return of winter in the Tar Heel State always coincides with a phenomenal, positively magical sight at the largest natural lake in the state. And what a sight to behold! Imagine thousands of Alaska tundra swans in North Carolina, all in the same place for the winter: Lake Mattamuskeet.

At 18 miles long and seven miles wide, Lake Mattamuskeet outranks all other natural bodies of water when it comes to size. It's also one of the most beautiful lakes in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46y82E_0dOFLbo300
Rod Vamosi / iStock / Getty Images Plus Collection via Getty Images
And when winter rolls around...

It's filled with thousands and thousands of Alaska tundra swans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HICsZ_0dOFLbo300
Flickr/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region

While tunda swans breeding along much of the Alaska coast tend to winter down the west coast of the U.S., tundra swans that breed along the northwestern coast of Alaska and Canada follow wintering flight patterns that lead them to overwintering spots along the east coast of the United States, usually from Maryland to South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9w2t_0dOFLbo300
Wikipedia/CIA World Factbook

In North Carolina, you're almost guaranteed to see them beginning in late November, as they hunker down here and spend their winter months in the warmer atmosphere found in Lake Mattamuskeet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Jbg_0dOFLbo300
Google/Ekta Nag Sharma

Typically, the Alaska Tundra Swan is entirely white in plumage and has a black bill (with a yellow spot) and black feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W94bF_0dOFLbo300
BobEdmonson / iStock / Getty Images Plus Collection via Getty Images
Additionally, the Cobs (males) are a bit larger than the Pens (females). Otherwise they're nearly indistinguishable.

When all packed together in a group, the swans can be called a herd, or a bevy, or even a wedge (when in flight); however, on the ground, they're called a bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kO2j3_0dOFLbo300
Flickr/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region

Why North Carolina? And, more specifically, why Lake Mattamuskeet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRFYN_0dOFLbo300
Wikepedia/Maga-chan
While their diet includes many of the leftovers in nearby fields after a big harvest (such as leftover grains, potatoes, or other remnants of crop vegetation), they also forage for food growing on the bottom of the lake. And the fact that Lake Mattamuskeet is, on average, only two or three feet deep, makes it easy pickings.

If you want to get a eyeful of Alaska Tundra Swans, then now is the time to go. They began arriving in late November and will be around for the next few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfLDI_0dOFLbo300
Flickr/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region

It's a big lake, but easy access is found within the Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJppe_0dOFLbo300
Ryan Mcgurl / EyeEm Collection via Getty Images
Learn more about the Refuge here .

What a wonderful day trip! Stay for sunset, if you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzfWP_0dOFLbo300
Google/Tara Bellamy

Of note, if you’re already familiar with the annual Tundra Swan watching at Lake Mattamuskeet, the annual Swan Days Festival was cancelled again this year (thanks, COVID, for spoiling this fun day once again). We hope it returns next year, bigger and better than ever. But you can still go see the Alaska tundra swans in North Carolina all on your own.

The post View Thousands Of Alaska Tundra Swans In North Carolina At This Magical Place In The Winter appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Related
Florida Star

VIDEO: Jaguar Sea-Type: Navy Rescues Exhausted Big Cat In Middle Of Colombian River

A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
South Carolina State
pagosadailypost.com

Crisis Among Wild Horses at Mesa Verde

Marvel bolted from the shade of towering golden crowned cottonwoods, his coat a metallic pearl, fingers of light lacing his mane bleached pumpkin. The two-year-old stallion stood blinking his blue eyes in shock not only at the bright morning sun on Halloween eve but also at the peering human ‘predators’ lining the round pen against the backdrop of the salmon-colored sandstone of Canyons of the Ancients along McElmo Creek.
ANIMALS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
wbtw.com

USGS confirms earthquake on Sunday in North Carolina

LAUREL PARK, N.C. (WSPA) – According to the United States Geological Survey, there was an earthquake in Henderson County Sunday morning. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 2.3 in Laurel Park at 7:51 a.m., USGS said. For more information, visit the USGS website by clicking here.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife Service#Alaska Tundra Swans#Getty Images#Google Ekta Nag Sharma#The Alaska Tundra Swan#Cobs#Pens#Flickr U#Wikepedia Maga Chan
azpm.org

Wildlife of Southern Arizona

These endangered jaguars are part of a breeding population located near in Sonora, Mexico . Your browser does not support the audio element. Bat biologist Debbie Buecher said there are 28 species of bats in Arizona, and while she was researching her master's degree, she caught 17 at Sabino Canyon.
ARIZONA STATE
Times-Republican

Another moose roaming Iowa

Moose (Alces alces) is the largest member of the deer family. And periodically, a moose becomes disoriented for mostly unknown reasons and finds itself roaming around the cornfield country far from its natural more northerly habitats of Canada, the Rocky Mountains or Alaska. So now, Iowa is in the news for a moose meandering around in the northwest part of the state.
IOWA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Has Two Of The Top College Towns in America

No matter what people say, I think the South has some of the best college towns. The decision to move to North Carolina for college was one of the best decisions of my life. My family and I took a 12-hour drive to see UNCC’s campus and surrounding area before deciding to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sacramento Bee

Massive bear spotted in Minnesota wilderness. ‘Are they supposed to get this big?’

One of Minnesota’s black bears has become a subject of debate on social media for putting on so much weight, its belly is almost dragging on the ground. The rotund animal lives around Northern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park and was recorded on a trail camera set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project. The park is along the U.S.-Canada border.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Won The Most Fun City in the State

The Tar Heel State has a lot of fun and entertaining activities, but what is the most fun city in North Carolina? We turn out we aren’t as fun as we thought we were according to Wallethub’s rankings of the “most fun cities in the United States”. Raleigh was ranked as the highest-ranked city in North Carolina, coming in at 37th overall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Best places to see Christmas lights here and in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lights, camera, action! The best part of Christmas isn’t just the gifts and the joyful sleigh bells ringing in the distance but all the many lights shows that truly create the spirited holiday cheer. There are so many places not only in Eastern North Carolina but around the state where you […]
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

200-pound pig on the loose in South Carolina neighborhood

SUMTER, S.C. — It's not what you expect to wake up to in a suburban neighborhood. But the evidence is clear, yards in the Millwood and Foxcroft neighborhoods as well as along Arnold and Wedgefield street in Sumter. A pig, a large pig, has been through. According to neighbors...
SUMTER, SC
WNCT

Officials: Manatee stranded on North Carolina beach dies

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A manatee found stranded on the North Carolina coast on Thursday has died, a wildlife official said. The nearly 10-foot-long female was still alive when it was found by a woman walking the beach around sunrise near Kill Devil Hills. The incident was first reported by Outer Banks Today. Karen […]
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
wfdd.org

Carolina Curious: Are there old growth forests in North Carolina?

North Carolina is known for its natural features — think the Blue Ridge Mountains or the pristine beaches of the Outer Banks. Less attention though is given to its forests. That had listener Gayle Morris wondering:. "Where in North Carolina can a person experience old growth forests?" In short, the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy