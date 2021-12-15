ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Episode 54

Financial Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlines include US-China relations, Federal Reserve, coronavirus pandemic and Lithuania....

www.ft.com

theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
mediaite.com

Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

