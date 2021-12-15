ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Wolf Foster

 2 days ago

Priscilla Wolf Foster, age 69, of Burnsville, passed away on Monday, December 13th, 2021 at Smokey Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. A native of Dade County, Florida, she was a daughter of the late De and Elsie Wolf. A brother, Alan Lloyd Wolf, also preceded her in death. Priscilla was a...

The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
Laclede Record

Jessica Maree Van Horn

Our precious daughter leapt into the universe adding a bright star to the heavens on November 11, 2021. Jessica was born September 15, 1993, in Shawnee, Kansas and graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended MCCC. Jessica is survived by her fiancé, James Myers, and their fur baby, Murdy...
Lake Charles American Press

Leticia Fontenot

Leticia Fontenot, 42, of Lake Charles, La., gained her wings on Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 29, 1978, in Jennings, La. She was the oldest daughter of Gerald Zeno and Blair Miller. She was an active member of Refuge Temple Ministries where her passion was bringing youth back to God. Her greatest accomplishment was to be able to walk across the stage at her graduation from Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa. Where she earned her diploma as Medical Assistant. She is survived by her siblings, Bernice Zeno, Lucrecia Miller (Chasity), Joshua Watkins, Cole Zeno, and Angelo Mitchell. Also by nieces, Aalyanna, Paige, Arkia, Makenzie, Malaysia, and Leonella. And Nephews, Leo, Lorenzo, and Makyden. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Gerald and Blair. Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery under the direction of Fondel.
Natchitoches Times

RONNIE WAYNE QUICK

A service to honor the life of Mr. Ronnie Wayne Quick will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Baptist Church with Bro. Lindle Stewart officiating and Bro. Stuart Toms assisting. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Ashland Baptist Church.
Laclede Record

ETHAN JOHN WILLIAMS

Ethan John Williams, 23, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born July 28, 1998, in Springfield, Mo. to Dennis and Allison Bobbitt Williams. Ethan married Dakota on July 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Connie Courtney;...
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
inkfreenews.com

Rose Marie Bell

Rose Marie Bell, 90, Warsaw,, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Laketon, Rose was the daughter of Henry and Mable (Sickafouse) Reiken. She was a lifetime resident of the Warsaw area. Rose was a member of the...
Smoky Mountain News

Red wolf arrives in Asheville

A 1982 Piper Saratoga airplane flew into the Asheville Regional Airport Nov. 20 to deliver an endangered red wolf and take on a load of shelter dogs for adoption up north. The red wolf, called Ben, was born at the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York, in 2018 and has spent the past three years living off exhibit with his mother, father and siblings. Now, he’ll reside at the WNC Nature Center in Asheville, where he will soon meet his new mate and hopefully have some puppies of his own.
jacksoncountytimes.net

Earnest D. Lee

Earnest D. Lee, 80, of Marianna, Florida died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be later announced with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.
wbiw.com

Robert Eugene Perkins

On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.
theprogressortimes.com

Dixie Danner

Dixie L. Danner, 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. She was born on July 10, 1961, in Tiffin, to Harry J. and Patricia (Archer) Danner Lemaster. Her mother resides in Tiffin. Surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Larry (Maria)...
Newnan Times-Herald

Carrying Christmas for foster kids

Hundreds of gifts for local foster children were delivered to the Coweta office of the Division of Family and Children's Services Thursday, thanks to the Clark's Christmas Kids/DFCS Secret Santa program, and with help from Kroger and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. The Clark's Christmas Kids program has been put...
Laclede Record

ILA MAE WOODS-THREET

Ila Mae Woods-Threet, 94, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. She was born Nov. 15, 1927, at home in Chambersburg, Mo. to Beatrice and Forest Kerr. On March 23, 1947, she married Charley “Pearl” Woods and they enjoyed 59 years together until his passing...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Headen 50th

Donnie and Susie Headen of rural Jacksonville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at Jacksonville Country Club. Donnie Headen and the former Susie Burgess were married Dec. 18, 1971, at Chapin Christian Church, with John R. Binkley officiating. Donnie...
WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
