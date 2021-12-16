Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

Postponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic. The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America. A total of 20 NHL games have now been postponed, the majority of which have come in recent days, and roughly 10% of the 700-plus players are currently in the league's virus protocol.
Comments / 0