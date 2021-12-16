ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington...

NBC Washington

Nicklas Backstrom Activated Off LTIR, Expected to Make Season Debut

Backstrom activated off LTIR, expected to make season debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom has been activated off of long-term injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk were also activated off of the COVID protocol list. In a corresponding move, Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve.
NHL
Washington Times

Backstrom’s ‘presence’ felt in first game back with Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom said on Monday that it’s been an adjustment for him to get back into the swing of things. The Washington Capitals’ star center has yet to play this fall due to a hip injury that he sustained last season, and he was getting ready to make his season debut on Wednesday.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Nicklas Backstrom Added To COVID Protocol

The return for Nicklas Backstrom lasted exactly one day. The Washington Capitals center is unavailable for tonight’s game after being placed in the COVID protocol, just a few days after making his season debut. Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic tweets that Backstrom did not travel to Winnipeg; the Capitals made arrangements for him to return from Chicago to Washington.
NHL
Washington Post

Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom enters NHL coronavirus protocols

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols Friday, joining teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Garnet Hathaway on the league’s covid-19 list. Kuznetsov entered the protocols Wednesday afternoon; Hathaway remains unavailable after he went on the list last week. The 34-year-old Backstrom, who made his season debut...
NHL
NBC Washington

Peter Laviolette Won't Break Up Ovechkin-Kuznetsov Tandem for Nicklas Backstrom

Laviolette won’t break up Ovi-Kuznetsov tandem for Backstrom originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is nearing a return from the hip injury that’s sidelined him for the first two months of the 2021-22 NHL season. Once he does finally suit up for Washington, however, it won’t be in his usual spot alongside Alex Ovechkin on the first line.
NHL
FanSided

In Backstrom’s return, Capitals force point but fall in overtime to Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals fought and got a goal late to force overtime and a point but in a wild night in the Windy City it was the Chicago Blackhawks who came out on top 5-4. The first period was scoreless with the Caps leading in shots 13-6. In the second period Alex Ovechkin made more history at 3:36 with his 21st goal of the season. It came on the power play tying the NHL record for power play goals. It was his 274th which matched Dave Andreychuk. It came on a shot from where else but his office assisted by T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Backstrom out for Capitals against Jets due to COVID protocols

Panarin may not play for Rangers vs. Golden Knights; Khaira skates first time since concussion. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Washington Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and won't play when the Capitals visit...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NHL shuts down 2 more teams for a week amid COVID surge

Postponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic. The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America. A total of 20 NHL games have now been postponed, the majority of which have come in recent days, and roughly 10% of the 700-plus players are currently in the league's virus protocol.
NHL

