SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pandemic is breeding another problem of more pets living on the streets. The growing number of homeless pets is now pushing shelters to their limits. That’s why Sacramento Animal Care Services is pushing for a new team dedicated to getting them the care they need. They’re not just street animals. They’re companions, protectors and support systems. “He wakes me up in the morning. He goes to bed with me. He’s just my buddy,” said Andrew Pendery. Pendery owns a one-year-old dog, Elvis, he calls his constant companion. For Angela Orourke, her little Bichon-mix, Baby, is everything. “When I don’t want to get...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO