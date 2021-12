Looking to get a COVID-19 booster in Charlotte? If you choose to and get the shot with StarMed they will donate 50 Meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for every booster given. It’s part of the Boost Charlotte campaign which runs throughout the month of December. According to WBTV, only 33% of those eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot in Mecklenburg County have gotten one.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO