NUKKLEAR Development Studio Awarded Epic MegaGrant for New Game Fog & Silver

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021-- Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of online games, and Magic Design Studios are excited to announce Have a Nice Death, a new hand-drawn 2D Action Rogue-lite that explores office life in the underworld. In this delightfully dark adventure, players will assume the role of Death, the overworked CEO of the mega corporation responsible for processing souls -- Death Incorporated. The game is currently in development under Magic Design Studios, a rising indie game studio based in Montpellier, France, with Sébastien Bénard (lead developer on Dead Cells) as consultant. Millions got an exclusive first look at this charming rogue-lite earlier this evening at The Game Awards, when the team revealed a brand-new announcement trailer starring Death himself. Have a Nice Death will launch in Early Access on Steam and the brand-new Steam Deck console in March 2022 (Early Access Price: $14.99). Additional platforms will be revealed at a later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO