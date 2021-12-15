ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Daily Global Market Summary - 15 December 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll major US equity indices closed higher, while Europe and APAC were mixed. US government bonds closed lower, while benchmark European bonds were mixed. CDX-NA closed tighter across IG and high yield, while European iTraxx was close to unchanged on the day. Oil and natural gas closed higher, while the US...

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate Market To 2031Executive Summary IR Windows Industry Overview And Top Company Profiles | Aesculap, Biomet, Bioplate

Market research on most trending report Global “Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate market state of affairs. The Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Cranial Closure and Fixation Plate Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 20 December 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. A holiday-shortened week finds US and Japan inflation data alongside US and UK updates to Q3 GDP. US and eurozone consumer confidence data are also due.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

Global economic conditions turn unfavourable for emerging markets

Easing global growth weighs on exports and commodities. Expectations of higher interest rates in developed economies, stronger dollar and rising inflation put pressure on EM central banks to tighten. These factors pose notable risks to EM growth in 2022. Robust vaccination uptakes, as well as supportive fiscal and monetary policy...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Gas Prices#European Union#Apac#Ihs Markit#Nasdaq 2 2#Russell 2000#Cdx Naig
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit flash PMIs signal slowing economic growth momentum in December, supply constraints broadly ease

December's preliminary PMI numbers provided a more solemn note to end the year, with growth momentum across the world's largest developed economies revealed to have eased in the final month of the year. That said, overall manufacturing output rose, supported by an easing of supply constraints across Western economies, which also suggested that we may be seeing prices peaking in these regions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy