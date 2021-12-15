ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama lands commitment from former LSU CB Eli Ricks

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVH8b_0dOF5ZS400
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Early signing day was business as usual for Nick Saban and the rest of the coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. Alabama currently sits with the second-ranked class according to On3.

Just when you thought the news couldn’t get any better, it is being reported that former five-star cornerback and LSU Tiger Eli Ricks, has officially committed to the Crimson Tide.

Ricks was an All-American during the 2020 season for the LSU Tigers.

Due to the NCAA’s transfer rule, Ricks will be immediately eligible to play for the Tide when the 2022 season rolls around.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Football#American Football#All American
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
Blue Springs Examiner

Where should Bo Nix, Max Johnson, Zach Calzada transfer? Here are some SEC schools in need

College football coaches predicted that loosening transfer restrictions on athletes would yield a free agency-like system, and that's come to fruition after the NCAA changed the rules last spring to grant immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers. The transfer portal is bursting at the seams, and it's not just full...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy