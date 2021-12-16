Would You Pay $6Million For This East Grand Rapids Mansion On Reeds Lake?

The holidays look remarkably different on Mackinac Island as the hustle and bustle of rush hour is replaced by the sounds of footsteps on fresh snow. Michiganders know a voyage to Mackinac Island is like a trip to a different world. This is even more true in the winter. Few make the trip across the icy Straits of Mackinac this time of year, and some days the ferry doesn't even leave the dock. Locals are the only ones left on the island for the winter months, and most wouldn't have it any other way. Now, you can see what this ultimate Michigan tourist destination looks like in the off-season.

