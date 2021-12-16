GLP Podcast: Coming soon — USDA ‘bioengineered’ labels; Scientific American strays from science; Schools teach anti-GMO falsehoods
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The USDA’s mandatory bioengineered food labels will begin to appear on many more products next month. What can consumers expect during their upcoming trips to the grocery store? Scientific...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0