Agriculture

GLP Podcast: Coming soon — USDA ‘bioengineered’ labels; Scientific American strays from science; Schools teach anti-GMO falsehoods

 1 day ago

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The USDA’s mandatory bioengineered food labels will begin to appear on many more products next month. What can consumers expect during their upcoming trips to the grocery store? Scientific...

This virus expert accurately predicted 800,000 Americans would die of COVID. What does he think the future holds?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Michael Osterholm is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and author...
Viewpoint: With more than 70 countries producing GM foods, it’s time to get beyond tired debate over technology and embrace innovation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Transgenics began nearly three decades ago in world agriculture with the aim of increasing agricultural productivity. In other words, produce...
GMO patent controversy 3: Does Monsanto sue farmers for inadvertent GMO ‘contamination’?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. This is the third and final post in a series examining the topic of GMOs and patents. The first post provided an overview on the topic of patents and described the concept of “terminator genes”. The second post examined lawsuits against farmers for using genetically modified seeds, focusing on two high profile cases (Schmeider v Monsanto, and Bowman v Monsanto). This final post will examine whether there have been cases of lawsuits brought against farmers for unknowingly using GE seeds or inadvertent contamination.
5 reasons why the GMO debate is over

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Though we still hear some moaning and groaning about GMOs — genetically modified organisms — it primarily comes from a...
Viewpoint: Are the EPA and other regulatory agencies dragging their feet by not restricting glyphosate weedkiller?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Are the EPA and big agricultural groups defending glyphosate because they need to maintain business as usual?. Should the public...
On my 2022 wishlist: Verified regenerative agriculture outcomes

This article is adapted from the Food Weekly newsletter. One of the most notable developments in 2021 was regenerative agriculture’s move to the mainstream. The concept has come a long way since its origination from the organic community. From early adoption by corporate pioneers such as General Mills and Danone, it is now dominating the sustainability discourse within the industry.
Viewpoint: ‘CRISPR democratizes science by making gene editing available to all agricultural researchers’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. According to [CasZyme founder Monika] Paulė, plant genome editing can increase the resistance of plants that are sensitive to heat,...
#Food Safety #Scientific American #Glp Podcast
Viewpoint: If Kenya relents to activist pressure and bans pesticides, coffee, maize and wheat farmers could lose up to 90% of crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Coffee, maize and wheat farmers could suffer up to 90 per cent in yield losses if the government bans popular...
GMO patent controversy: Terminator genes, seed piracy and ‘forcing’ farmers to buy seeds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. This is the first of three posts examining the topic of GMOs and patents. As the first post in the series, I’ll provide an overview on the topic of patents and will describe the concept of “terminator genes”; the second post will examine a few high-profile lawsuits brought against farmers for using GM seeds, and the final post will examine whether there have been cases of lawsuits brought against farmers due to inadvertent contamination.
‘It will be a wonderful day when these potatoes get into the hands of farmers’: Uganda develops genetically engineered disease-resistant version of the country’s most important crop

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Late potato blight is the most destructive potato disease in the world costing developing countries USD 10 billion every year....
Viewpoint: ‘Slow food’ movement remains an aesthetic model for the elite — and doesn’t produce a sustainable food system

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There is something especially sinister about telling people that the way to eat healthfully, morally, and sustainably requires more work...
Lab-grown meats and cow-free dairy can meet the demand for protein and help address climate change

The protein sector is at a crossroads. On the one hand, global demand for animal protein has never been higher. On the other, meat and dairy already have an outsized hoofprint on the world’s farmlands. And with the climate crisis devastating natural and agricultural resources, we know the Earth’s ecosystems cannot support an expanded traditional agricultural sector. Plant-based protein has experienced rapid growth but is dwarfed by the size of the global meat protein market. Enter cellular agriculture. Every day brings news of new venture capital funding, adding over US$9.7 billion in global investments. Cellular agriculture encompasses a raft of...
Viewpoint: Regenerative farming modeled on organic agriculture could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pro-organic study claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A recent study by Bain & Company and Nature United, the Canadian affiliate organization of the Nature Conservancy, shows that...
Viewpoint: Climate-fighting agricultural tools are delivering enormous benefits — but anti-biotechnology activists continue to vilify them

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Following the recent COP26 séance in Glasgow, climate change issues remain prominent for governments and the public. Agricultural practices have been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gases, and policy discussions have been underway to address concerns about the way that we grow the food we eat. Often, those issues have been viewed through a “sustainability” lens.
Lab-based foods are poised to change what we eat — but ethical and regulatory hurdles lie ahead

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The forces driving the synthesized meat movement are practical. Modern agricultural systems are helping destabilize Earth’s climate and ecosystems, while...
Does the Democrats’ ‘Build Back Better’ plan adequately address agriculture and climate change challenges?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With the $27 billion directed towards agricultural conservation, combined with about $2 billion for agricultural research, the current Build Back...
UN Food and Agriculture Organization notes worsening soil and water health, says agri-food systems could help reverse trend

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) [December 9] launched a landmark report highlighting the worsening state...
