Williamson County, IL

Fancy Farm Road in Williamson County Closing Friday for Pipeline Construction

By Barry
wish989.com
 5 days ago

MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says Fancy...

wish989.com

CBS News

Trump sues NY Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end investigation

Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James Monday, seeking to halt her office's long-running investigation into his company. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his eponymous company, claims the attorney general's two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of Trump's rights. James' office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.
POTUS
CBS News

Johnny Isakson, former Republican senator from Georgia, dies at 76

Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jury begins deliberating cop’s case in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberations in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
newsnationnow.com

Omicron variant ‘raging’ around the world, Fauci says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony...
PUBLIC HEALTH

