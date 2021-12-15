ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai dealership to receive makeover

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGELAND — Wilson Premier Hyundai at 450 Steed Road will receive a facelift consistent with updates the brand is making nationally after city officials approved the plans during the Dec. 7 Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting....

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Texarkana John Deere dealership relocating

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – United Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealership is moving to a new facility on the west side of Texarkana. The current facility, located at 4015 E. 9th St., has been around since the ’70s and is just short of ten acres. The new building will be a 22-acre facility and is currently under construction.
TEXARKANA, TX
cbtnews.com

Is your car dealership utilizing its ‘acres of diamonds?’

On the latest episode of Mind Your Own Business, host Jonathan Dawson, founder of Sellchology Sales Training, discusses “acres of diamonds.” The concept of acres of diamonds is the idea that everything you need, is often right below the surface in your own backyard. Many of the challenges or growth opportunities you are faced with are usually […]
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

Is your dealership team addicted to current sales compensation?

On the latest edition of Straight to the Point, host Frank J. Lopes asks, are car dealership professionals addicted to higher compensation thanks to supply and demand? Are we all addicted to being paid more than we actually earn? Lopes says this is a stone-cold fact. Automotive retail professionals today are intoxicated by higher compensation and records […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Mitsubishi Celebrates Big US Milestone With New Dealership

Mitsubishi today is a long way off from the company that brought us the legendary Lancer Evolution. However, it's never too late for a resurgence. That seems to be exactly what's happening at Mitsubishi this year as sales have dramatically increased, primarily thanks to the latest Outlander. The stylish Outlander PHEV was revealed in October and should further contribute to the brand's current upward trajectory. But Mitsubishi is expanding in other areas too. The company has just announced the grand opening of a new dealership in Virginia ahead of a significant milestone in the US.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dealerships#Vehicles#Ridgeland#Board Of Aldermen#Wilson Premier#Bayou Daddy#M F Bank
discoverestevan.com

Wynyard Dealership Has Bond Called

A car dealership that operated in Wynyard has found itself in hot water. Jack Mally Motors, which operated as Jack Mally Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, has had the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan demand their bond. A bond is an amount of money that a bonding company agrees to pay if the licensee contravenes the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act. The bond is a licensing requirement for vehicle dealers in Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Volcon Receives Over 250 Dealership Applications and Hires Two Key Industry Product Managers to Usher in Product Roadmap

With dealership applications at an all time high, Volcon continues to build an all-star team to bring the full range of off-road electric vehicles to the masses. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has received over 250 dealership applications and has officially signed another six, totaling 25 secured tier-one brick-and-mortar stores since launching just three weeks ago. It also announced two new key hires in the newly formed Product Management department. Julio Vitti and Russ Whisler will immediately join the Austin-based team to develop Volcon's aggressive product roadmap and bring products to dealers nationwide and beyond.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
wardsauto.com

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Bolstered by a stock offering last month that raised an estimated $13 billion, Rivian says it is moving ahead with plans to expand by building a new manufacturing plant on a site near Atlanta, GA. The new $5 billion plant will be built on a 2,000-acre site spread across Morgan...
ATLANTA, GA
DeSoto Times Today

Honda dealership coming to Southaven

Southaven will soon be getting its first ever Honda dealership. The Sobh Group family of dealerships broke ground Monday on what will be its first dealership in DeSoto County and Mississippi, and the first one to bring Honda to the "top of Mississippi." The new car dealership will be the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Mirror

Dealerships partner for food bank

Stuckey Automotive announced the close of its first Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge benefitting the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen in Altoona. On Tuesday, representatives from Dean Patterson Automotive, Altoona Honda, Five Star Mitsubishi and Courtesy Motors joined Stuckey Automotive at the Food for Families Soup Kitchen to present the non-perishable food items each dealership collected since the campaign began in October.
ALTOONA, PA
Ellsworth American

Dealership awarded solar grant

TRENTON — Stanley Subaru Inc. has received a Rural Energy for America Program Grant in the amount of $64,781. The funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to help the new and used car dealership to install a new solar photovoltaic system. This project is...
ELLSWORTH, ME
News19 WLTX

Camden neighborhood to get a makeover

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Camden neighborhood has received a $750,000 federal grant to use for neighborhood revitalization. The money will be put toward a 50-acre lot on the south side of the city along Church Street, between Campbell and Broad Streets. Camden City Planner Shawn Putnam said the money is...
CAMDEN, SC
WJLA

Medical center in Southeast DC struggling to catch on urges residents to use free services

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Bread for the City, a D.C. nonprofit, opened a new medical center in the historic neighborhood of Anacostia. Bread for the City is a nonprofit that works to help Washington, D.C. residents living with low income develop their power to determine the future of their own communities. The organization produces food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services to reduce the burden of poverty.
WASHINGTON, DC
boulevardsentinel.com

Eagle Rock Boulevard is getting a makeover

StreetsLA held the first of two briefings on Sunday on the planned $16 million makeover of Eagle Rock Boulevard that is to take place from now to completion in 2025. About 40 Eagle Rockers attended the Zoom meeting on the project, dubbed “Rock the Blvd.” While many of the safety and beautification objectives of the project are similar to those put forth in 2018, when “Rock the Blvd.” was launched, one of the StreetsLA design proposals took attendees by surprise. Under the proposal, StreetsLA suggested the possibility of reconfiguring the median on Eagle Rock Blvd. to transform it into bike lanes from Colorado Blvd. to York Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
automotive-fleet.com

BrightDrop Opens First Dealership

BrightDrop announced the opening of its first dealership, BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles in Fontana, Calif., marking another step toward commercialization of the company’s electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) for integration into customer fleets before the end of the year. BrightDrop dealers will be available to support fleet customers with...
FONTANA, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 68,103 COVID-19 […]
GULFPORT, MS
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
KTEN.com

Atoka making progress on downtown makeover

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Atoka is redeveloping its downtown district to give the eight million people who drive through the city every year a reason to stop. "The entire town of Atoka has really been working on this for quite some time," said Atoka City Industrial Development Authority director Carol Ervin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy