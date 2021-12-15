Hyundai dealership to receive makeover

StreetsLA held the first of two briefings on Sunday on the planned $16 million makeover of Eagle Rock Boulevard that is to take place from now to completion in 2025. About 40 Eagle Rockers attended the Zoom meeting on the project, dubbed “Rock the Blvd.” While many of the safety and beautification objectives of the project are similar to those put forth in 2018, when “Rock the Blvd.” was launched, one of the StreetsLA design proposals took attendees by surprise. Under the proposal, StreetsLA suggested the possibility of reconfiguring the median on Eagle Rock Blvd. to transform it into bike lanes from Colorado Blvd. to York Blvd.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO