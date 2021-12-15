Hyundai dealership to receive makeover

With dealership applications at an all time high, Volcon continues to build an all-star team to bring the full range of off-road electric vehicles to the masses. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has received over 250 dealership applications and has officially signed another six, totaling 25 secured tier-one brick-and-mortar stores since launching just three weeks ago. It also announced two new key hires in the newly formed Product Management department. Julio Vitti and Russ Whisler will immediately join the Austin-based team to develop Volcon's aggressive product roadmap and bring products to dealers nationwide and beyond.
