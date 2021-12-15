Liquor store now offering delivery

Applejack in Wheat Ridge, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021, continues to be a haven for local beer, wine, and spirits lovers. When Brendon Cussio and his wife moved to Colorado in 2015, they went above and beyond the typical new-homeowner renovations and design tweaks to personalize their Highlands Ranch home. Most notably, they built a full-scale, Prohibition-era speakeasy in the basement, complete with a fake bookshelf door that requires pulling out a book to get inside. The couple loves cocktails and socializing and, for the last four or five years, they’ve hosted monthly tastings with friends in their cozy bar. In fact, the gatherings are so popular that Cussio estimates they sample, on average, between 150 and 200 different spirits each year.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO