Madison, IL

Liquor store now offering delivery

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Madison Cellars is the first liquor store in the area to offer home liquor delivery here after a state law went into effect July 1 making home liquor delivery legal. Madison Cellars owner Pete Clark said their first delivery was Thanksgiving Day. He said they got...

siouxlandproud.com

Local liquor stores navigate can, glass bottles shortages

(KCAU) — If you see it, buy it. That’s the advice some local liquor store managers have for consumers. Bill Henry with Callahan’s Liquor Store said the shortage has impacted a variety of products. “We’ve run into problems with that through Anheuser-Busch and other companies,” Henry said. “It even runs...
FOOD & DRINKS
Motley Fool

Will DoorDash Offer Autonomous Food Delivery Soon?

Food delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is growing rapidly. Could the company soon use autonomous vehicles to deliver its orders? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 19, Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Rachel Warren, John Rosevear, and Toby Bordelon discuss this fascinating idea. Travis Hoium: Sorry, I'm going to...
FOOD & DRINKS
restaurantdive.com

DoorDash plans to offer rapid delivery for retailers

DoorDash announced Monday it’s entering the ultrafast delivery race with its DashMart virtual convenience store brand, starting with a location in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Additional markets will come online in the months ahead. To meet the demands of rapid delivery, DoorDash will rely on full-time couriers working set...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota's Coolest New Bar Is Tucked Inside the Back of a Liquor Store

Pop into Dive Wine & Spirits on Clark Road during the day and you'll find shelves stocked with tons of enticing bottles that will help you improve your home cocktails. Stick around into the evening, however, and you'll find something even more exciting: a cozy, somewhat hidden bar that is serving up exceptional mixed drinks.
SARASOTA, FL
Baltimore Business Journal

Restaurant roundup: Ice cream in December, new liquor store coming to Hampden

Ice cream in December: the idea may have once seemed out of place, but here we are.
FOOD & DRINKS
5280.com

Inside the Denver Area’s Most Beloved Family-Owned Liquor Store

Applejack in Wheat Ridge, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021, continues to be a haven for local beer, wine, and spirits lovers. When Brendon Cussio and his wife moved to Colorado in 2015, they went above and beyond the typical new-homeowner renovations and design tweaks to personalize their Highlands Ranch home. Most notably, they built a full-scale, Prohibition-era speakeasy in the basement, complete with a fake bookshelf door that requires pulling out a book to get inside. The couple loves cocktails and socializing and, for the last four or five years, they’ve hosted monthly tastings with friends in their cozy bar. In fact, the gatherings are so popular that Cussio estimates they sample, on average, between 150 and 200 different spirits each year.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
dequeenbee.com

County drinkers hope liquor store will open before the new year

The drinking population of De Queen is hoping to have the first liquor store in decades opening in town by the end of the year. Trey Gentry, one of two lottery winners that gave them the right sell alcohol in the county, is in the midst of a remodeling program on a 1,200 foot building at 864 E. Collin Raye.
DE QUEEN, AR
fox7austin.com

Round Rock Public Library now offering home delivery service

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The city of Round Rock initiated a variety of programs to help connect residents to local resources like library books, which can now be delivered to your home!. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that municipal services need more innovative routes of access, so Round Rock Public...
ROUND ROCK, TX
oaklandside.org

More liquor stores in Oakland are selling fresh produce, with help from Saba Grocers Initiative

Every day, Andre Isler gets up and goes to work at the corner store that bears his family’s name on Foothill Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in East Oakland. Isler, an Oakland native, has owned the store for over 40 years, and he knows nearly all of the store’s customers, who are mostly regulars from the surrounding neighborhood. On a recent Thursday afternoon, he greeted many with a hearty ”hello or ”hey.”
OAKLAND, CA
chainstoreage.com

Sally Beauty offers two-hour holiday delivery

Sally Beauty is providing two-hour delivery throughout December as part of its same-day delivery launch. The professional beauty supply retailer is partnering with DoorDash to make online orders of products from more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. available for same-day delivery. This includes free two-hour delivery on all SallyBeauty.com orders placed before 4 p.m. for the entire month of December. Sally Beauty is offering same-day delivery online exclusively through DoorDash Drive, the DoorDash white-label fulfillment platform.
LIFESTYLE
Bay News 9

Baker offers pop-up cheesecake delivery in Newburgh

A Hudson Valley baker is turning to a creative option to get people their cheesecake fix. Dana Charres has been a baker since childhood but got serious about cheesecakes after she visited a local bakery. What You Need To Know. Dana Charres has been a baker since childhood but got...
RESTAURANTS
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING

