ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Tax collector adds QR code to tax notices

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County taxpayers now have another option for paying their personal property and commercial taxes. Tax bills mailed in November included a Quick Response code, more commonly referred to as a QR code, that will take taxpayers directly to their tax bills when scanned using a smartphone or tablet....

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
madisonct.org

Madison Tax Notice

MADISON - TAX NOTICE. The second installment of Real Estate and Personal Property tax on the 2020 Grand List is due January 1, 2022. Also due January 1, 2022 is full payment of motor vehicle tax on the Supplemental list of October 1, 2020. If any payment due January 1, 2022 is not paid or USPS postmarked on or before February 1, 2022, such tax becomes delinquent and subject to interest of 1 ½% per month or fraction thereof from the due date. Minimum interest $2.00.
MADISON, CT
News-Herald.com

Do not ignore those tax notices | Paul Pahoresky

From time to time taxpayers may receive correspondence or inquiries from various taxing authorities. These notices may be requests for information, or a proposed change to the figures that the taxpayer reported and the corresponding tax calculations. This may be a result of conflicting information that the taxing authority has received from another source, or the taxing authority may need additional support for the information already provided.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
Arkansas Times

House adds its support for income tax cut for the rich

The House joined the Senate this morning in the passage of what is being called the biggest income tax cut in state history — at least a half-billion-a-year (maybe more, an independent analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says) when fully implemented. The vote was 82-16.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Tax Collector#Tax Bills#Smartphone
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Legislature should make tax code simple and fair

As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes from our income. Iowa's current interconnected system of taxes which funds state and local government services including our community public schools is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes. Lower income households pay a larger percentage of their income in sales, property and road use taxes. Higher income households pay a higher percentage of their income in income tax. Eliminating the income tax would destroy that balance. Younger Iowans would likely be among those hit the hardest. Second, my special tax break really just shifts my responsibility to support my state and community to my neighbor. The Iowa income tax is an incredibly complex maze of special exclusions, exemptions, deductions, and credits. The Legislature's efforts should be focused on a cleaner, simpler income tax with lower rates for all. That would be fairer to all Iowans.
INCOME TAX
WJTV 12

Tax collectors warn about tax scam in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County tax collectors are warning neighbors of a new scam in the area. Tax collectors said the scammer calls victims and asks them to pay for owed taxes. The Rankin County Tax Collector’s office will never ask for payments over the phone. Payments will only be requested via paper […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Fourth Stimulus Checks in January, Are You Qualified?

In 2022, citizens in the United States of America will get an additional payment of up to $1,400 on top of their tax returns. However, certain requirements need to match to be eligible. The American Rescue Plan. President Biden planned to provide the American people with direct relief to contain...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy