What’s Going on Thursday?

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (12/16) at 11 AM ET, and since it's our last episode of the year, we're dedicating this episode to discussing the best music of 2021. To do so, we're bringing on another music critic, Jenn Pelly (Pitchfork, The Raincoats 33 1/3) to discuss some of the albums and songs that she loved most this year, along with some of the BrooklynVegan team's picks. (Perhaps some spoilers about the upcoming BV year-end list will be revealed.) Our chat will be followed by a live set from Brooklyn indie-punk trio Proper., who just signed to Father/Daughter and released the new single "Red, White, & Blue" (which we named one of the best punk songs of November).

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO