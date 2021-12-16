ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Going on Thursday?

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BrooklynVegan Show streams on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. It's the last episode...

www.brooklynvegan.com

brooklynvegan.com

This week on Ch 66: Best Music of 2021 episode w/ Jenn Pelly + musical guest Proper.

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (12/16) at 11 AM ET, and since it's our last episode of the year, we're dedicating this episode to discussing the best music of 2021. To do so, we're bringing on another music critic, Jenn Pelly (Pitchfork, The Raincoats 33 1/3) to discuss some of the albums and songs that she loved most this year, along with some of the BrooklynVegan team's picks. (Perhaps some spoilers about the upcoming BV year-end list will be revealed.) Our chat will be followed by a live set from Brooklyn indie-punk trio Proper., who just signed to Father/Daughter and released the new single "Red, White, & Blue" (which we named one of the best punk songs of November).
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
#Vans Channel 66#Tiktok
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Nicki Minaj's Shrimp Fried Rice

Open up the menu at any Chinese restaurant and you'll likely find an entire section devoted to fried rice. Chicken fried rice, pork fried rice, veggie fried rice — there are tons of variations of the popular order. The dish typically consists of white rice that's (of course) fried with a type of protein such as eggs, and chunks of vegetables. According to Master Class, it started back in sixth-century China as a way to use up leftover rice and has since become a staple main course.
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
GreenwichTime

Spotify Is Launching Podcast User Ratings, Playing Catch-Up to Apple

Spotify is borrowing a page from rival Apple with the addition of a five-star user ratings system for podcasts — a new tool for sorting through the more than 3.2 million podcast titles on Spotify’s platform to find the most popular shows. Starting Thursday (Dec. 16) Spotify is...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Hulu rolls out personalized end-of-year recaps with stats about users’ streaming habits

To get started, subscribers need to log into their Hulu accounts on the website in order to receive their recap. From there, the tool will analyze the user’s data and then display their most-watched genres, which can include categories like edgy comedies, high-stakes dramas, crime dramas and more. The recap will also include a “streaming persona” that’s meant to represent the user’s viewing habits of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Snap paid $250 million to creators on its TikTok clone this year

It’s no secret that the race for short-form video dominance is underway. As TikTok became one of the fastest apps to reach 1 billion monthly active users, competitors like Snapchat Spotlight, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts rolled out creator funds to incentivize people to make content specifically for their platform. Instagram Reels won’t promote uploads with a TikTok watermark, while Snapchat reduced its original $1 million-per-day payouts because it was paying for too much “copycat content,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in September. Even platforms like LinkedIn, Spotify, Netflix, Reddit and Twitter are experimenting with TikTok-like feeds.
BUSINESS

