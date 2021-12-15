ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gillespie County

gillespiecounty.org
 4 days ago

This information is a snapshot in time. The number of COVID-19 cases is constantly...

www.gillespiecounty.org

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Reach 1,200, Triggering Emergency Actions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,204 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the state health department. As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials have directed hospitals throughout the state to free up bed capacity and delay non-emergency procedures, part of a series of emergency actions the state rolled out earlier this week due to an elevated number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This marks the eighth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health rolled several...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday. The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male from the western portion of the county whose name is not being released for privacy reasons. “The reporting of this case reminds us of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. Leung also urged residents to get their booster shots if they are already fully vaccinated. The Delta and Omicron variants have been sending coronavirus cases soaring as holiday travel starts. The Omicron variant is now in at least 41 states. For information about vaccine locations, visit myturn.ca.gov.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Mass. Lawmakers, Health Care Leaders Discuss Solutions To Curb Pandemic After ‘Terrifying Increase’ In COVID Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – The state of the pandemic in Massachusetts was the focus of a virtual oversight hearing Thursday hosted by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. Steve Walsh, the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, called the pandemic’s effects on Massachusetts hospitals, “terrifying.” “As of Tuesday, there were 1,411 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago, there were 554. That is a terrifying increase in cases,” he told the panel. “Our frontline workforces are exhausted and depleted,” said State Sen. Joanne Comerford, who is co-chair of the committee. She said she got an email describing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Philly

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Has Been Detected In Montgomery County, Officials Say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health said Friday. The person who tested positive with the variant is in their 20s and resides in Whitpain Township. “Individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, and for severe illness or death resulting from a COVID infection, than individuals who are vaccinated,” Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “The best way to protect you and your family from the Omicron...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

JUST IN: Del. health officials confirm first cases of Omicron variant in state

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health announced on Friday that it has confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Delaware. We’re told the variant was detected on Friday through routine sequencing of test specimens by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory. The cases involve two adults in their 30s, a teenager, and a child under the age of 10, all residents of New Castle County. Two individuals were fully vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — As of Saturday afternoon, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported to the San Mateo County Health Department. However, evidence of the variant has been detected in the waste water, according to county health officials. Public health officials and experts across the Bay Area say the variant is spreading rapidly. “A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your...
SAN MATEO, CA
Thesiuslaw News

Omicron in Oregon

Dec. 18, 2021 — As of Monday, the State of Oregon confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron-variant of COVID-19. Oregon Health & Science University Laboratory conducted the sequencing that detected the variant in samples from Washington and Multnomah counties on Dec. 13. “On Dec. 1, when the...
OREGON STATE
CBS LA

Increased Hospitalizations Related To COVID-19 Have Health Officials Predicting Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise as the southland heads into the winter months, with an especially concerning spike in the number of infections involving the Omicron variant. LA County has seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and health leaders are worried. “We are issuing, as we know, a public health alert with cases increasing and the threat of Omicron spreading and being more infectious during this winter holiday season. We are going to need to be smart and cautious as we celebrate,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Health, said. With the holiday season in full...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New Haven Independent

Omicron Lands In New Haven

The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in New Haven. Mayor Justin Elicker and city Health Director Maritza Bond broke that news Thursday afternoon during a Covid-focused press conference held online via Zoom. They said that the new highly infectious — and hopefully less lethal — variant of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

