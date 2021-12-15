Gillespie County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday. The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male from the western portion of the county whose name is not being released for privacy reasons. “The reporting of this case reminds us of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. Leung also urged residents to get their booster shots if they are already fully vaccinated. The Delta and Omicron variants have been sending coronavirus cases soaring as holiday travel starts. The Omicron variant is now in at least 41 states. For information about vaccine locations, visit myturn.ca.gov.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO