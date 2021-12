The Shrewsbury Council on Aging is in need of volunteers!. There is an immediate need for receptionists on Monday mornings and afternoons, Wednesday afternoons, and Friday mornings. Responsibilities include answering phones, taking ride requests for our transportation program, and other office related activities. Morning shifts are 8-12 and afternoons are 12-4. Are you interested in volunteering but want to know more about the position? Come sit and observe for an hour and talk with our current receptionists!

