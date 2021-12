Apex Legends has been around for nearly three years and that means long time players have probably accumulated a ton of different cosmetic items. Luckily, instead of being forced to decide which Wattson skin is your favorite, you can select multiple different skins to cycle through randomly. This works for a number of different items in the game, like loading screens, weapon skins, and music tracks. Here's how to curate a selection of items to rotate through in Apex Legends.

