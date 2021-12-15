ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Why Using Voice Assisted Technologies to Enhance Your Website’s User Experience is Your Next Move

By Drew Rossow, Internet and Cybersecurity Attorney
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future of smart home devices and...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Top UI/UX Practices to Help Your Mobile Application Retain Users

It isn't as easy as it sounds to make a great app design UI and experience (UX) for mobile phones and tablets. Professionals in mobile app development need to know how the UI and UX in design can make them more useful. This guide tells you how to do things right when you're growing your business. An excellent design delivers compelling information and simple navigation, making the consumer happy with your application's offerings. An excellent product does not require regular updates, saving your money and time. A cluttered app makes navigating difficult, driving users away.
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

Streamlit Hands-On: Features and Tips For Enhanced App User Experience

Level-Up Your Streamlit Skills with A Real-World Use Case and Complete Code Example. Streamlit is a free, open-source, all-python framework that enables data scientists to quickly build interactive dashboards and web apps with no front-end web development experience required. It was first introduced to the data science world in 2019 and since then has quickly gained popularity among data science practitioners and enthusiasts.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

The Psychology Of Voice Technology: Building A Better Voice Assistant For Everyone

SVP delivering strategic vision for Knowles, leader in high-performance audio processing, micro-acoustic microphones & component solutions. Voice technology isn’t a novelty — it’s a utility. Voice-first technology is a growing and essential component of our day-to-day lives. By 2024, it's estimated that consumers will use voice assistants on more than 8 billion devices. Yet, the results of a consumer study from PwC points out that consistency must improve for wider adoption. In fact, 73% of consumers surveyed expect their voice assistants to be, at a bare minimum, correct, accurate and consistent.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#User Experience#Website Development#Smart Home Devices#E Commerce
INFORUM

We’ve redesigned our website to improve your digital news experience

Easier to use and faster to find — that’s the kind of news experience you deserve. Our redesigned website offers you an improved layout and navigation along with other enhancements designed for you to easily see and access the latest local news and stories you care about. Here...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Bring Your Ideas to Life with the Best iOS App Development Tools

IOS is an operating system that does not require any introduction. This advanced operating system is used on millions of iOS devices across the world. This top-notch app development platform allows developers to write high-quality application codes for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Undeniably, the success of the iOS application depends on the tools that iOS app developers are using for the development. To create an out-of-the-box application, there are plenty of iOS mobile app development tools available in the market. You just need to choose the right tools to succeed in the market.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Boost your Online Sales via SEO, Google Shopping Ads, Analytics, and Content

Google being the most used search engine these days, people not only use it to research things but also use it to shop for anything they want. Therefore, moving your business online on Google will help you increase the sales of your business and generate high revenue. Here we have discussed various methods that will help you rank your website higher on the search engine and make more sales.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How Quality Assurance Testing Can Redefine Your VR Application

Virtual Reality is a completely different concept where users are immersed in a computer-generated reality. The global AR and VR market is expected to grow to $209.2 billion by 2022 while there are more than 171M VR users worldwide. The success of VR technology is the ability of developers and VR testing services to deliver immersive user experiences. Quality Assurance is the primary requisite for creating a highly immersive experience. QA helps to avoid any serious physical consequences that can disturb the immersive nature of VR products.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
HackerNoon

The Machines Are Watching You: Top 10 Computer Vision Applications

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. By delivering process automation and accuracy, computer vision technology is expected to have even greater momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations have rushed to adopt automation on a larger scale.
COMPUTERS
geekcastradio.com

Why Building Technology Skills is Critical for Your Career

Have you ever wondered how your technology skills could impact your future career? If you’ve always worked well with technology and computers, you’ve come to the right place. There are many reasons why developing your technical skills could be beneficial to you in the future. Here are a few ways that your technology skills could critically impact your career specifically.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Why Innovation Is Critical For Voice Technology’s Diverse User Base

Edward Miller is the Founder & CEO of LumenVox where he spearheads the company's strategic vision. In this wondrous age of Google Home, Siri and Alexa — where their voices are at our command — the technological miracle that is automated speech recognition (ASR) has popularized a sophisticated new level of applications. These tools have pushed us forward toward not only enhanced daily life, but also commercial practicality and viability in a broad range of capacities.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Use Cases of Assistive Technology for the Visually Impaired and the New Tech in Development

At least 2.2 billion people globally have a near or distance visual impairment. The global assistive technology market spans a range of assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices and software that help people with seeing disabilities live self-sufficient lives. In 2020, the market was valued at $3.93 billion. It is projected to reach $7.99 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.30%. Smart canes are the most popular market on the smart cane market.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Enhance your Mac experience with this 12-app bundle for an extra 40% off

Your Mac is your lifeline. You're always on it because it's how you stay connected with life, work, and relationships. So it only makes sense that you want to keep your Mac performing at its best all the time. A lot of apps can be used for boosting performance as a whole on a Mac; this Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle is one such package that does just that. You'll be able to perform essential tasks and increase productivity much easier with the help of these 12 highly rated apps. This bundle is on sale for a limited time only for Cyber Monday, and you can get an additional 40% off when you use the coupon CMSAVE40 at checkout.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Test Automation for Dummies: A Quick Guide for Newbies

Automation Testing is the practice of using an automation tool or other software to run tests, manage test data, and use the results to improve software efficiency. Software testing helps testing teams ensure that products are in the best shape before releasing them to the public. Automation testing has been proven to be more beneficial than manual testing in terms of broader test coverage and handling repetitive tests with ease and quickly. It also tends to be accurate in eliminating human errors/intervention and improving testing ROI.
SOFTWARE
CSS-Tricks

Read Your Website

When’s the last time you read your website? Like out loud in the lobby of a Starbucks on a weekday afternoon, over the phone to your parents, or perhaps even as a bedtime story for your kids. No worries, this isn’t a trick question or anything—just a gut check....
INTERNET
i4biz.com

5 Branding Tips for Your Next Website Redesign

The challenge with many website redesign efforts is that they fail to include activities that relate to the brand. Not addressing the brand properly during the redesign process can lead to scope creep and unexpected project costs. So here’s a look at the linear stages of a branding growth model...
TECHNOLOGY
comptia.org

Your Next Move: Business Development Manager

This article is part of an IT Career News series called Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
SMALL BUSINESS
Phandroid

How to shut down your computer using Google Assistant

Google Assistant can do many things for you. It can help you set reminders, search for things online, make restaurant bookings for you, and so on. But what about controlling your computer? What if you needed to be able to tell Google Assistant to shut down your PC?. If that...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

775
Followers
10K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy