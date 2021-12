Richard H. Redzinak, 70, formerly of Fredonia, passed away following a short illness on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at The Grove at Harmony. He was born in Greenville on April 24, 1951, to the late Henry H. and Charlotte Marie (Harpst) Redzinak. Rick was a graduate of Reynolds High School and was disabled most of his life. He is survived […]

FREDONIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO