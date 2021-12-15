ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gage Stenger

By CLARK GRELL, Journal Star
Courier-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStenger showed his toughness at Millard South. Now he wants to show...

www.thecourierexpress.com

The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
FanSided

It’s official: The Browns are screwed against the Raiders

The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Larry Brown Sports

Donald Parham taken to hospital with hands shaking on stretcher

There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
KSNT News

Jayhawks play Stephen F. Austin close

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball entered Allen Fieldhouse ready to play the nation’s No. 7 team. The Jayhawks came out with the win, 80-72. KU was up by just 4 points at the start of the second half. Kansas pulled away with the lead down the stretch, led by Christian Braun’s 21 […]
The Spun

Cowboys Will Be Without 2 Defensive Tackles This Weekend

The Cowboys are the most recent team to suffer some Week 15 losses at the hands the NFL’s COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, just one day before Dallas squares off against the New York Giants, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.
