Alphabet Stock, 6 Others Join IBD 50 Watchlist On Market Rebound

2021 has no doubt been the year of the IPO. Roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market by the end of the year. And there are no signs of slowing. While the flurry of IPO activity signals strength in the public markets, some analysts fear that sky-high valuations could be a sign of frothiness in the market. So is the surge of IPOs a bubble waiting to burst? And what fireworks can investors expect as more big names go public in the new year? IBD reporters Brian Deagon and Alexis Garcia explore the IPO boom on this episode of Growth Stories.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO