NBA

Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA' all-time three-point record on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Curry sent out a tweet with a video on Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors picked up their 23rd win of the season when they defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

During the game, Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record.

On Wednesday, Curry sent out a tweet with a video and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

"History was made last night," Curry said in the video. "Shoutout to Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, you guys are the icons that paved the way for me to even dream about a moment like this."

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but their 23-5 record so far this season is the best record in the entire NBA, and they once again look like a contender.

