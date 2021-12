Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the November 5 flipbook. Beaming smiles and energetic greetings filled the Malcolm X Lounge as newcomers hurried inside. With the lights off, students spread across the space, cuddled up in blankets and curled into cushioned red chairs. While some snacked and discussed the scary movie playing on the big screen, others took time to chat and do homework, each finding a happy place of their own.

