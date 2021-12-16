ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 49ers miss 1st practice of Week 15, 3 others limited

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aqpxl_0dOEifNJ00

The 49ers on Wednesday began their on-field preparations without 10 players, and had three others limited.

There are a couple factors at play with the absences early in the week. Part of it is injuries with six of the absences due to a physical ailment. The 49ers also have a short week coming up in Week 16 when they visit the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Rest is going to be crucial on the short turnaround.

One thing that jumps out is running back Elijah Mitchell, who is still out because of concussion symptoms and a knee issue. This one will be worth watching closely into Thursday and Friday with the 49ers already thin at running back.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate (rest)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

This is the group of veterans that have gotten regular off days this year. Mack and Williams are both into their 30s and Bosa is coming off an ACL tear. The rest seems to be working though.

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related – personal matter)

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

TE George Kittle (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

It’s still early in the week so it’s not time to hit the panic button just yet, but this is worrisome if you’re the 49ers. The good news is head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Johnson to return later in the week which will help their CB depth. It also sounds like Kittle should be back later in the week. Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet so those will both be hurdles he has to clear before suiting up against Atlanta.

Limited participation

S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Warner was banged up in the 49ers’ win over the Bengals and Shanahan on Monday sounded optimistic he’d play. Thomas getting limited work in means he’s progressing through the concussion protocol which is a good sign for his availability Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
Person
Dontae Johnson
Person
Trent Williams
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#Bengals#American Football#Titans#Dl Nick Bosa#Acl#Warner Wa
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy