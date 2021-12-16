10 49ers miss 1st practice of Week 15, 3 others limited

The 49ers on Wednesday began their on-field preparations without 10 players, and had three others limited.

There are a couple factors at play with the absences early in the week. Part of it is injuries with six of the absences due to a physical ailment. The 49ers also have a short week coming up in Week 16 when they visit the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Rest is going to be crucial on the short turnaround.

One thing that jumps out is running back Elijah Mitchell, who is still out because of concussion symptoms and a knee issue. This one will be worth watching closely into Thursday and Friday with the 49ers already thin at running back.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate (rest)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

This is the group of veterans that have gotten regular off days this year. Mack and Williams are both into their 30s and Bosa is coming off an ACL tear. The rest seems to be working though.

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related – personal matter)

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

TE George Kittle (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

It’s still early in the week so it’s not time to hit the panic button just yet, but this is worrisome if you’re the 49ers. The good news is head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Johnson to return later in the week which will help their CB depth. It also sounds like Kittle should be back later in the week. Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet so those will both be hurdles he has to clear before suiting up against Atlanta.

Limited participation

S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Warner was banged up in the 49ers’ win over the Bengals and Shanahan on Monday sounded optimistic he’d play. Thomas getting limited work in means he’s progressing through the concussion protocol which is a good sign for his availability Sunday.