Spread: Spurs -3.5 1 Star play on the Spurs covering: Although I do believe the Hornets are a better team, I'm not comfortable with them covering a short number on the road. For me to play Charlotte, I would have to feel good about their chances of winning the game straight up. It's too much of a risk in my opinion and as head coach James Borrego stated Monday night, it's going to take some time for these guys to gel together once again after being out of the lineup so much. Small lean to the Spurs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO