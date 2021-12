For companies whose employees are still toiling from their couches at home, the question of when to bring their full workforces back to the office has become even trickier. In a pandemic when many decisions have hinged on risk tolerance, the questions around the coronavirus’s new omicron variant has complicated the process of calculating those hazards. Major corporations that had planned to shepherd all their employees back into offices in early 2022 now have to decide whether those dates make sense in light of further evidence of the pandemic’s unpredictability.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO