1518 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

What a great opportunity to own this end unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bristow area. If you haven't seen one of these, you will be amazed how spacious and bright this end unit townhome is. Ground level lower level has an outside access from large, two car garage and patio on the other side. One of the half baths and the laundry also conveniently located in the lower level, easy access from the rec room area. Large kitchen is located on the main level. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking, Granite counter tops and large island stand out. Separate breakfast area, living area and separate dining rm convenient for large gatherings. The balcony on the main level has access from the family rm area. Oak stairs going to upper level has new runner installed. All new, designer carpet and padding throughout. hardwood in the foyer, hall way, powder rm and the Kitchen. Master bedroom with large bathroom that has a corner tub. separate his / her sink and standup shower. Two zone HVAC in a townhouse..? Only people who know would appreciate that detail..!!! With two car garage, Looong driveway that can hold many cars and the front street parking, you don't have to worry about how big the party is going to be..!!!Hurry.... so you don't miss this great and very rare chance to own this awesome townhouse feels like a single family home...!!!!

BRISTOW, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO