Henrico County, VA

1518 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to 1518 Ednam Forest Drive! This beautiful tri-level has modern updates from top to bottom. On the main level you will enjoy the gorgeous refinished hardwood floors and plenty of light. Sliding through the dining room and into the...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

1606 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

This Home Has POTENTIAL!! Featuring almost 1,700 sure feet, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The interior offers a living room with corner brick wood burning fireplace & entry to the sun room, formal dining room with entry doorway to the kitchen. The first floor also give you 2 of the bedrooms & hall bath. As you head upstairs you will find the large 3rd bedroom. There is a paved drive and a 2-car detached garage, and storm windows. All sitting on a large half acre lot with a great backyard. Brand New Roof on House, Roof on Detached Garage 3 Years Old, New Carpet on First Floor, and New Paint on First. This Home Would be Great for an Investor or Starter Home.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9015 Lee Davis Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to 9015 Lee Davis Rd! Another quality home under construction by Vertical Builders! This brand new home is situated on a .93 acre lot and features 2,327 finished SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen includes granite tops, subway tile backsplash, eat-in area, angled breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & pantry. The open floor plan between the eat-in kitchen and living room w/ gas fireplace allows for great interaction between friends, family, and guests. The master bedroom features 2 large WIC, CF and private bath w/ double vanity, separate toilet room, tiled floors & shower. The other 2 well-sized bedrooms are located on the opposite end of the home and have large walk-in closets. There's a finished bonus area upstairs perfect for guest room, play area, or home office. Outside you'll find a 6'x18' covered front porch. FIRST PICTURE IS RENDERING OF ACTUAL EXTERIOR FINISHES. PHOTOS OF COMPLETED HOME ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME LAYOUT AND FOR EXAMPLE ONLY. FEATURES, SPECIFICATIONS, ETC. ARE SPECIFIC TO THIS LISTING - SEE ATTACHMENTS. EXPECTED COMPLETION IS MARCH/APRIL 2022.
Richmond.com

6212 Piccadilly Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

JUST LISTED in a good location of Henrico! This beautiful split foyer homes features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. When entering the home you feel the bright and cheerful atmosphere. This lovely home has just received several upgrades which include new siding, a new heat pump, new windows along with a new kitchen with new appliances, a home cooks delight. The rear deck makes for a perfect relaxing outdoor experience. There is also new flooring as well. Make this home yours today!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

118 N Battery St, Henrico, VA 23075

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHARMING 3 bedrooms 2 full bathroom bungalow in Highland Springs! Step in from the 6X4 covered front porch to find the living room w/a picture WNDW, 3X2 closet & hallway access to 2 bedrooms w/closets, HDWD floors & the shared hall bath w/toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. Off the living room is the kitchen w/beamed ceiling, white cabinets, a Whirlpool dishwasher, pebble backsplash, a breakfast bar & the dining room w/beamed ceiling, WD paneling, a 3X2 pantry & HDWD floor. Enjoy entertaining in the cozy family room w/picture WNDW, corner built-in, a brick WB fireplace & sliding door access to the side yard. The private primary BDRM boasts a WNDW seat w/storage, a 7X2 closet, an 8X6 sitting room w/wood paneling & attached 9X8 bath w/4X2 linen closet, toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. NEW Trane HVAC 2021, NEW roof 2017, NEWER vinyl insulated DBL pane windows, low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding & soffit, 24X14 storage shed, 8X8 garden shed, 24X14 concrete patio & an enormous, fenced backyard that is perfect for children or pets to play. Located close to shopping, dining, the interstate & Richmond Airport. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $132,000

Attention Investors and First Time Homebuyers! Maintenance free 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancher. Fresh Paint with unique flooring. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, Living room with lots of natural lighting, large Laundry room, and a storage shed in the backyard. Close to shopping, Fort Lee, & I-295.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

1449 New Market Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

This one owner home sits on a half an acre corner lot in Varina. 1st floor primary suite with walk in closet. Three other bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Nice hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen has a pantry and black appliances. The spacious living room and dining room will make entertaining easy. You'll enjoy sitting on the Front porch watching bicyclist ride down the VA Capital Trail across the street. Or sitting on deck in the back drinking a beverage of choice.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2102 N Parham Road, Henrico, VA 23229

Come see this nice Four-level beautifully fully renovated home in a great location of Henrico. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, brick fireplace and a utility/ laundry room with direct access to the driveway, as well as a full bathroom with shower. Off the kitchen and main floor living space there is a quaint dining room with French doors to an enclosed porch that has several sliders for easy access to the rear yard. Hardwood flooring and new stainless-steel appliances, granite kitchen top. Good size Island provides more cooking space. New kitchen cabinets. Driveway offers 4-5 cars parking. Detached storage cabin in backyard of the house. Mile away from Walmart, Regency Mall and Kroger.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Bumpass - $74,700

HUD Case # 541-850118. Back on market. PRICE IMPROVEMENT. Wonderful opportunity on this Double-Wide with 10.45 wooded acres. Make this your weekend retreat from the city or turn it into your hunting cabin. A manageable 945sf with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call Listing Broker to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program may be eligible for Owner Occupant Buyers Only. IE ( Insurable with Escrow ). Seller will make no repairs. HUD homes are sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding. Managed by RAINE Company. ***PENDING***
BUMPASS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11831 Whitworth Cannon Lane

What a great opportunity to own this end unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bristow area. If you haven't seen one of these, you will be amazed how spacious and bright this end unit townhome is. Ground level lower level has an outside access from large, two car garage and patio on the other side. One of the half baths and the laundry also conveniently located in the lower level, easy access from the rec room area. Large kitchen is located on the main level. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking, Granite counter tops and large island stand out. Separate breakfast area, living area and separate dining rm convenient for large gatherings. The balcony on the main level has access from the family rm area. Oak stairs going to upper level has new runner installed. All new, designer carpet and padding throughout. hardwood in the foyer, hall way, powder rm and the Kitchen. Master bedroom with large bathroom that has a corner tub. separate his / her sink and standup shower. Two zone HVAC in a townhouse..? Only people who know would appreciate that detail..!!! With two car garage, Looong driveway that can hold many cars and the front street parking, you don't have to worry about how big the party is going to be..!!!Hurry.... so you don't miss this great and very rare chance to own this awesome townhouse feels like a single family home...!!!!
BRISTOW, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

934 Cloverfields Drive

Live on vacation all year long! This is your chance to own and enjoy your new home in sought after Cloverfields! You will never even have to leave your backyard. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is perfect to host those events with friends and family. The primary bedroom has en suite full bath with jetted tub. The cathedral ceilings with skylights in the back recreation room make an ideal area to warm up by the fire when you aren't enjoying the backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. Now this is what truly sets this house apart, the backyard! The backyard is ready for you to entertain all of your friends and family. Hang out by the saltwater pool, gather on the patio, or enjoy some refreshments at the pool side bar. The home also features an oversized 2 car attached garage. This community has an abundance of amenities which include community pool and clubhouse, private beach, play area, pier for fishing, boat ramp, waterfront recreation area, and a marina (slips available at an additional fee).
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

13407 Castle Hollow Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23114

13407 Castle Hollow Terrace is a stunning and contemporary single family home with an open floor plan in the beautiful Queensmill neighborhood! You'll find lots of upgrades throughout this home. New paint, all wood flooring has been sanded and refinished. Kitchen has been completely upgraded, including stainless steel appliances, smooth surface countertops, ceramic tile flooring. Private breakfast area opens to the deck, which spans nearly the entirety of the rear of the home. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, including 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths located on the first floor, with en-suite bath in the master. 2nd floor features large living area/teen suite with a private bath, or this space would be ideal for a workout room or 2nd recreation area/media room. High ceilings in the family room, large formal living and dining area. This home has many special features throughout, including a full walk-in utility room, large closets, lots of storage, circular driveway, custom landscaping, & crank out windows. Located on a large private deep lot. Roof and HVAC in excellent condition.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

312 Sandston Ave, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to this well maintained home in Sandston, Virginia. This beautiful brick rancher contains original hardwood flooring and cabinetry. This home features over 1,000+ sq. ft. of living and entertaining space. The rear deck provides ample space for cook-outs and barbeques with family and friends. The driveway allows enough parking for owner and guests. This home is conveniently located near major highways, the Richmond International Airport, shopping and dining, and downtown Richmond. With all of these bells and whistle this home will not be on the market for long.
SANDSTON, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Richmond.com

1290 Scott's Ct, Prince George, VA 23830

Welcome to 1290 Scott's Court private 3.0 acres +/-. This home is situated on 3.0 ac lot and features 2400 SF, 3 bedrooms, 1 very large 2nd floor office, 2.5 baths. The main living area includes open floor plane with stunning hardwood floors and flush mount LED lights. Within the kitchen you will notice the unique to highlight the island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in-pantry!! The primary bedroom is located on the separate side of the home from the second floor 2 bedrooms as well as a 12'4"X 14' second office and attached full bath with large double showers (one rain shower) and double vanity, 8x8 walk-in closet.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6161 River Rd Unit#3, Henrico, VA 23226

Chatham Square, a Richmond gem. Chatham Square was built to resemble the Baroque period with design being that of a residential square. Gray's Inn of London, in 1600, was the first, then Place des Voges in Paris, and perfected in England in the Royal Crescent. Cities that incorporated the residential square include Williamsburg, Old Salem, Charleston, and Annapolis. You'll understand the charm once you enter through the guarded gate and travel counter clockwise past the 59 residential homes guided by gas lit lamp posts. The guard only allows residents and their guests to enter. The center of this 10 acre property has a formal garden with other gardens throughout your new secure and protected home. The property was developed as a cooperative, meaning you're buying shares in the corporation which gives you the right to lease individual units as a tenant. The corporation owns all the land and the improvements. This particular home is ready for the next owner and possibly someone willing to renovate this classic 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with their own entrance, which is sought after. Everything is on one level. There is a weekly happy hour for all residents.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

13636 Swiftrock Ridge Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

This recently RENOVATED home situated on a big private lot is a MUST SEE! Entering into a wonderful foyer leading into a spacious and modern living room with recessed lighting and beautiful flooring. This house offers a semi-open concept, great for both relaxation, privacy, and also perfect for family or friends gathering! Showcasing a family room with a fireplace and a huge extra recreation room or man’s cave is perfect to watch TV, relax, or even have a home gym! It could also be converted into an in-law suite, with a separate entrance through the 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite countertops and a very large pantry. Head upstairs to find all four of your bedrooms including the VERY SPACIOUS MASTER bedroom with a tray ceiling, large windows, bathroom with a double vanity, he/she walk-in closets. Enjoy a private screened-in back porch with beautiful scenery! Recent renovations include an HVAC system (2020), new flooring/ carpets, new roof & siding (2017), lighting, updated master shower, new painting throughout, granite tops, new water heater, water filtration system, new front door & windows, and more.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
thexunewswire.com

8507 Island Pines

Landen/Mason 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 768106. Nice property in landen/mason area close to restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 1 car detached garage. Upper level unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless appliances and wood flooring through out. Balcony off living room. Additional...
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

13 Eliza Ln, King William, VA 23009

Home is to be built. The Cold Harbor 2 is to be built on lot 13. This home features 9' ceilings on first floor. Countertops in kitchen will be granite.This home will feature a first and second floor primary bedroom with some of the unfinished space finished off to make room for sitting room in second floor primary bedroom. *Photos are from Builder's Library-Home is to be built*
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

3916 Marcy Pl, Richmond City, VA 23224

Welcome home to this completely renovated and modernized Cape in the Forest Hill Park Area! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a large fenced corner lot with great space in the front yard and in the semi-private backyard! Less than 5 minutes to Forest Hill Park and the James River, acclaimed restaurants and shopping, and less than 15 minutes to downtown RVA! Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint throughout, all new kitchen appliances, fixtures, countertops, and cabinetry. Bathrooms were completely renovated with all new everything! The huge 2nd floor master suite is simply stunning with double vanities, private toilet closet, ceramic tile shower and walk-in closet! The home has a newer roof and brand new heat pump and water heater. A practically brand-new home WILL NOT LAST at this price point! Hurry!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

12657 Winfree St, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Buyers, this is a great opportunity to call Chester home. You will love this beautiful all-brick Ranch home. Move in condition and ready for your your personal touches, this home will feel like home when you walk in the door. Warm and inviting. A newer roof was installed in 2017. The AC central air system is Trane and was installed in 2010. The attic was re-insulated with Insul-safe fiberglass in 1994. The new boiler was installed by Woodfin in 2016 and serviced and cleaned in 2021. (Continued maintenance!) New stainless-steel flu was replaced in chimney in 2016. Gutter guards are in place. The fact you don't have to be concerned with the big money items lends you the opportunity to concentrate on interior updates. Enjoy the large 1/2 plus landscaped acre lot. Paved drive, tool shed with electricity, and rear patio.
CHESTER, VA
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,950

COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE THIS 3 BDRM 1.5 BATH RANCH HOME YOUR OWN! This home has an outstanding foundation & is filled w/potential. Enter from the front 17X5 front deck to the formal living room w/a picture window that opens to the dining room both with hardwood floors and the UPDATED in 2019 eat-in kitchen w/laminate countertops, peninsula w/breakfast bar, double sink, plenty of wood cabinetry & vinyl floor. The family room is off the EIK & offers a brick wood burning fireplace, the attached 5X4 half bathroom, access to the laundry/utility room & exit to the 6-foot privacy fenced vast back yard space filled with trees that is perfect for children or pets to play. 3 bedrooms w/ample closet space, two 3X2 hall closets, a 2X2 linen closet & an 8X5 full bathroom w/a single vanity & storage, toilet, tub & shower finish the interior space. NEW Carrier HVAC 2019, NEW digital COR smart thermostat 2019, NEW gutters, fascia & downspouts on the front of home 2020, Xfinity & satellite dish capability, ceiling fans & hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Fantastic location near schools, shopping, Fort Lee & quick access to the interstate. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
PETERSBURG, VA

