1518 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHARMING 3 bedrooms 2 full bathroom bungalow in Highland Springs! Step in from the 6X4 covered front porch to find the living room w/a picture WNDW, 3X2 closet & hallway access to 2 bedrooms w/closets, HDWD floors & the shared hall bath w/toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. Off the living room is the kitchen w/beamed ceiling, white cabinets, a Whirlpool dishwasher, pebble backsplash, a breakfast bar & the dining room w/beamed ceiling, WD paneling, a 3X2 pantry & HDWD floor. Enjoy entertaining in the cozy family room w/picture WNDW, corner built-in, a brick WB fireplace & sliding door access to the side yard. The private primary BDRM boasts a WNDW seat w/storage, a 7X2 closet, an 8X6 sitting room w/wood paneling & attached 9X8 bath w/4X2 linen closet, toilet, single vanity w/storage, tub & shower. NEW Trane HVAC 2021, NEW roof 2017, NEWER vinyl insulated DBL pane windows, low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding & soffit, 24X14 storage shed, 8X8 garden shed, 24X14 concrete patio & an enormous, fenced backyard that is perfect for children or pets to play. Located close to shopping, dining, the interstate & Richmond Airport. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
