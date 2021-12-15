ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almond Matters: Recent Rains Help to Activate Residual Herbicides

 4 days ago

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, the recent storm systems have provided an opportunity to get the most efficacy out of residual herbicides. Most areas of California experienced a significant amount of much-needed rainfall this week. Field Development Manager for Valent USA, Pat Clay explained that the wet...

agnetwest.com

California Farming By the Numbers Water Edition

As the year comes to an end, California farmers carried their way through the pandemic, market disruptions, drought, wildfires and more. California Farm Bureau‘s annual By The Numbers report showed producers persevered and kept farming, especially when it came to water challenges. Based on 2021, implications from a dry...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agnetwest.com

Upcoming Survey for Farmers and Ranchers

With its goal to better improve knowledge and understanding of producers in America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The survey mailed out this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers will allow USDA to improve and tailor...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Fertilizer Prices Creating Concern for Farmers

In recent weeks several agricultural groups have been raising concerns about increasing fertilizer prices. The rising costs have prompted a call for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate possible market manipulation. In some areas of the country, prices for the critical farm inputs have increased as much as 300 percent.
AGRICULTURE
wustl.edu

Mitigating environmental impact of herbicides

In recent years, soybean fields and other crops and trees across the Midwest have been experiencing more damage from drift of herbicides, particularly those plants grown from seeds that have not been genetically modified to be herbicide-tolerant. The drift onto unintended plants causes leaves to curl and shrivel and may permanently damage a crop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Bay Area

Recent Storm Slightly Helps Out Drought

It's a question that seems to come up after every big storm, how much did this help us dig out of the drought?. The experts said that while every drop helps, the recent storm wasn't much of a game changer. In Stevens Creek Reservoir, one of the smaller ones in...
STANFORD, CA
agnetwest.com

Summer Heat Made for Unique Year for Some Fresno County Producers

The heatwave over the summer months made for some unique circumstances for some Fresno area growers. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen explained that during most drought years, crop progression tends to be accelerated. However, the prolonged heatwaves in June and July caused a shift in harvest timelines for some producers.
This Old House

When To Apply Pre-Emergent Herbicide

Your yard can become vulnerable to harmful diseases, insect infestations, and drought when weeds sprout. To protect your yard from damaging weeds, it’s important to incorporate an effective pre-emergent into your lawn care routine. However, for pre-emergent to be effective, it needs to be applied at the correct time...
HOME & GARDEN
High Plains Journal

Lack of rain is becoming serious matter

It seems like our calves have sold a little later than most years with a lot of calves being sold now. And most of those calves are weaned at least 40 days to a long time. Our area needs rain but to the south of us 100 miles I have heard two cattlemen say that their wheat was dying or already dead and the one man said his wheat looked great earlier, 6 inches tall, but is dead now. So hopefully we will get a rain soon. Our area is not that bad but we need a rain.
ENVIRONMENT
agnetwest.com

Almond Matters: Addressing Marestail and Fleabane in Orchards

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, growers will likely have made their applications to get in front of marestail and fleabane at this point in the season. Both weeds require moisture for germination and a good preemergent approach can go a long way in preventing significant weed pressures later in the season. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll explains that early action is highly recommended for these two weeds in particular.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Herbicide Resistance Is Here to Stay, but It Can Be Managed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (DTN) -- Larry Steckel may have a doctorate in crop sciences, but he feels more like Dr. Doom when it comes to talking about herbicide-resistant weeds and ways to manage the yield robbers. "I was told at the back of the room that I wasn't supposed to have...
STARKVILLE, MS
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
agnetwest.com

Significant Growth of the Organic Sector and Its Future Potential

Over the past 30 years, the organic sector has experienced significant growth. Once a small, niche segment within the overall agricultural industry, organic production has expanded substantially. CEO of JV Smith Companies, Vic Smith explained that he has seen the blossoming of organics firsthand. “I could actually go back to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KDHL AM 920

More Restrictions Possible on Popular Minnesota Herbicide

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced today in a news release that is seeking approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the four companies that make dicamba to have additional restrictions placed on the Federal Label. Under the current EPA label the MDA does not have the authority to place additional restrictions for over the top applications on soybeans in Minnesota. So, that is why the MDA is asking the EPA to add these additional restrictions for dicamba use in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Herbicide Strategy For Times Of Shortages

ELKHART COUNTY — Last week, I had a chance to hear Bill Johnson, Purdue Extension Weed Specialist, talk about potential herbicide shortages in 2022 and some ideas he has to mitigate those shortages. The shortages seem to be the result of several issues all coming together at once. There...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
sjnewsonline.com

Volunteer trees can be replanted or controlled with herbicides

Though trees are a vital part of our landscapes, there are situations where volunteer trees need to be controlled. This is often a case of the wrong plant in the wrong place. If the tree is still small and a desirable species, you may want to consider transplanting in the spring. If it is not, active control measures would be in order. Most, but not all, trees resprout after cutting. Cutting those that don’t resprout is an effective control method. For example, eastern redcedar is a very common species that will not resprout after cutting. Those that do resprout include Siberian elm, hackberry, Osage orange (hedgeball), oak, ash, aspen, cottonwood, maple, sycamore, willow and many more. These trees will either need to be dug out or the cut stump treated with herbicide after cutting. Note that when we say volunteer trees, we mean those that come from seed rather than suckers that originate from the roots of an existing tree.
ENVIRONMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment?

Christmas is a time for celebrating the season and a time for cutting down trees – and that holiday tradition sometimes leads to discussions about what’s best for the environment: Is it greener to buy a real tree or a fake tree, or abstain altogether? University of New Hampshire forest resources specialist Steven Roberge explained some […] The post Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful

By Sybil Derrible, Juyeong Choi and Nazli Yesiller Communities across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest will be assessing damage from the deadly and widespread tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, 2021 for some time. But it’s clear that the cleanups will take months, and possibly years. Dealing with enormous quantities of debris and waste materials is […] The post Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT

