Continuing Issues With Farm Labor Contractor Licensing Process

Richmond Construction Inc. faces $374K in penalties after fatal worker fall. After an investigation was conducted, it was found that a Queens contractor failed to provide and ensure the use of effective fall protection safeguards that would have been prevented the death of a worker who fell about 60 feet from a roof on May 27, 2021, during the demolition of Brooklyn building. OSHA found that Richmond Construction Inc. did not provide any safeguards related to fall protection. A worker was demolishing a building at 1045 Flatbush Ave.. The worker fell from the roof into the building’s interior. Investigators then determined that the company failed to train its workers to recognize and avoid fall hazards.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO