Basketball

Buzzer-beater 3 lifts Elon past Winthrop 63-61

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELON, N.C. — Jerald Gillens-Butler hit a 3-point from the left wing...

KESQ

Young overcomes neck injury, Hawks beat Magic 111-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84. Atlanta won its fifth consecutive road game — a feat made more impressive by the fact that it opened the season 1-8 away from home. Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.
NBA
SPORTbible

61-Foot Buzzer Beater Seals 'Most Insane Finish In NBA History'

It has been dubbed "the most insane finish in NBA history" - and for good reason too. When OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a three-pointer from way down town in the dying embers, he probably thought he'd clinched his team a last-gasp victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. As the...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Jordan Poole in COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols: Report

Report: Poole out vs. Celtics, in health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole reportedly has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will not play Friday against the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news.
NBA
#Buzzer
wxxv25.com

Pelicans 61-foot game winning buzzer-beater over Oklahoma City

While there are only two teams with records worse than the 9-21 Pelicans and the 8-19 Thunder last night’s matchup in Oklahoma City turned out to be must-see basketball at least for the final seconds of the game. Under five seconds left in regulation, Pelicans lead 110-107. Shai Alexander...
NBA
KESQ

UC Davis deals Oregon State ninth straight defeat, 71-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ezra Manjon poured in a career-high 27 points and UC Davis defeated Oregon State 71-64, handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss. Manjon knocked down 11 of 19 shots from the floor — including his only 3-point try — and 4 of 5 foul shots for the Aggies (5-3). Caleb Fuller added 15 points as UC Davis shot 51% overall (28 of 55). Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (1-9) with 14 points. Rand had eight points to help the Beavers take a 30-28 lead at halftime. Manjon caught fire — scoring 17 points in the second half — and the Aggies took the lead for good at 34-32 on Ade Adebayo’s layup with 18:21 remaining in the game.
OREGON STATE
Bowling Green Daily News

Meredith's buzzer-beater lifts Lady Tops over RedHawks 60-58

Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith scored a buzzer-beating putback basket to lead the Lady Toppers to a 60-58 win Wednesday over host Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio. After falling behind early, the Lady Toppers mounted a comeback that included an 11-2 run in the final 1:30 of the game.
BASKETBALL
Basketball
Sports
KESQ

No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62. In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke, which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

Graham's 61-footer at the buzzer leads Pelicans past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devonte' Graham's 61-foot heave at the buzzer gave the New Orleans Pelicans a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 1.4 seconds remaining. The Pelicans inbounded to Graham, who launched the ball from near the 3-point arc on the other end of the floor to win it.
NBA
ESPN

Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

DENVER -- — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from...
NBA

